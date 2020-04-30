It wasn’t a completely smooth entry into the starting gate for Eaton’s Memory Wednesday for the $15,000 Al Swihart Memorial Stakes race at Fonner Park.
It took the gate crew three tries to get the 4-year-old Texas-bred daughter of Eaton’s Gift and Sallys Memo into the gate, but she was actually behaving pretty nicely.
“She’s a moody filly,” trainer Mark Hibdon said. “She seems to like this track. If you can call her calm, what she looked like (Wednesday) was calm, at least a lot calmer for her. They had a little trouble getting her in the gate. That’s just her.”
But once she got out of the gate, everything went pretty smoothly for Eaton’s Memory and jockey Armando Martinez. They sat right behind Matapan, ridden by Jake Olesiak, and Dixie Flyer, ridden by Dakota Wood, until they were heading into the second turn.
“Armando is on fire,” Hibdon said. “He’s hot. It seems like he’s winning about everything he gets on. We’re lucky to have him.”
Eaton’s memory took the lead there and went on to win by 1 1/2 lengths and covered the 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:19.40.
Matapan was second with Dixie Flyer finishing third.
It was the second win in two starts at Fonner for Eaton’s Memory. She also won the Runza Stakes on April 14 by 4 ¾ lengths. Dixie Flyer and Matapan — both trained by Isai Gonzalez — were fourth and fifth, respectively.
“I had a feeling it was going to be more competitive than it looked like on paper,” Hibdon said. “That Matapan is a nice horse. She came ready to run today, and then the one (Dixie Flyer) was right there with them.
“Those two hooked each other and took the lead. We just sat right off of them and made a run at them into the turn and came out on top.”
Eaton’s Memory paid $3.40, $2.40 and $2.10.. Matapan paid $4.00 and $2.40 while Dixie’s Flyer paid $2.60 to show.
If things had gone according to plan, Eaton’s Memory would never have made the trip up from Texas. She was supposed to run in a stakes race at Sam Houston, but a transformer blew that night and the next day racing was halted because of the coronavirus.
The plan was to run her at Sam Houston and then take her to Lone Star where they were scheduled to have a Texas-bred race each month that she would fit into nicely.
But the opening of Lone Star was delayed. The backside is going to open Monday for training but Hibdon said the first day for racing has not yet been announced.
That means Eaton’s Memory just might get one more start during Fonner’s expanded season in May.
Hibdon said there’s an allowance race on the Fonner schedule in three weeks that might work well for her.
“We’ll probably shoot for that, unless they get running back in Texas,” Hibdon said. “If there’s something there we may send her there. We’ll see what happens.”
The win was worth $9,390 for Hibdon, who is also the owner, and brought Eaton’s Memory’s career earnings to $81,615.
“I’m just thrilled to death. It’s pretty neat,” Hibdon said. “I don’t win a lot of stakes, so if I get one, whatever it is, I’m just happy to get it. It’s exciting for us to do that.”
