Today is my birthday.
Besides getting a year older, there’s nothing really remarkable about the day except that bagging a duck has become an integral part of my birthday celebration.
This tradition started with my first retriever, Trigger, back in 1998 when I shot a pair of wood ducks on my birthday, followed by a trio of blue-wing teal in 1999, a single blue-wing the next year, and then another wood duck in 2001.
In 2002, I shot a wood duck plus a bonus mallard, both of them drakes. That was a great birthday. I shot another drake mallard the next year. Then there was a four season dry spell until I shot a wood duck drake in 2008.
In 2009, I doubled on a pair of birthday teal – a blue-wing and a green-wing. Trigger swam out and retrieved the first one, then waited for the other to drift in closer so he could simply wade out and grab it. The old dog was getting wiser.
Turned out those would be the last ducks Trigger would ever retrieve.
The following year, 2010, I was hunting with a new dog on my birthday. Trigger had passed away a month earlier, but thankfully we still had my Dad’s Lab, Chester.
At shooting time, I shot a drake wood duck. Then we just sat there and watched him float on the water. When we couldn’t take it anymore, my wife went to get my dad and Chester, who were hunting nearby.
Fortunately, they’d heard my shot and were already on their way. “Go to Jarrod,” my wife told Chester, and the big black dog came running to me.
Chester leapt into the water just like the dock dogs on TV. Then he almost went completely under. I thought for sure he was going to drown, but he pulled himself together and eventually swam out and retrieved my duck, thanks in large part to some excited, high-pitched encouragement from my wife.
Sadly, Chester passed away this summer at the age of nine. However, I’ll never forget his spectacular water entry the year he saved my birthday.
By 2011, I had my own pup, Phantom. A flock of woodies decoyed perfectly at first light, and I shot one of them, again a drake.
Although she could swim, this was Phantom’s first dead bird water retrieve. After a couple false starts where she chickened out at the last moment, I partially waded out with her, almost to the top of my hip boots, and she finally fetched the duck.
I couldn’t have been more proud of her. It was the best birthday present I ever received, although the present my wife gave me that year – a Winchester SX3 shotgun – was a very close second.
Phantom gave a repeat performance the following year, again fetching a wood duck drake for me on my birthday. Then there was a dry spell until 2015 when I shot yet another birthday wood duck, albeit a hen.
Birthday ducks seem to be cyclical, because another duckless three year stretch followed until this past year, 2018, when I shot my first duck of the season on – you guessed it – my birthday.
After Phantom swam out and retrieved it, we took a moment to admire the hen wood duck. I held it in one hand as I patted Phantom’s head with the other.
Unfortunately, just like Trigger nine years earlier, it ended up being the last duck Phantom would ever retrieve. The fact that she retrieved both her first and last ducks on my birthday was fitting, I suppose.
It should also be noted that I shot all four of those birthday wood ducks during the Phantom years (including my last one) with that SX3 my wife gifted me. I even shot the last bird Phantom ever retrieved for me, a Canada goose in January less than two weeks before she died, with that sacred SX3. To say things had gone full circle would be an understatement.
This year, however, the circle will not be unbroken. I’ll be hunting with my newest dog, Komet, on my birthday, and we will have to hunt a new spot, because my favorite spot got blown out by all the flooding.
It’s a new season, a new pup, and a new era. Whether or not Komet retrieves a birthday duck for me today, possibly his first, remains to be seen.
Regardless, we’ll spend the day together, as friends, remembering our friends now gone.
Jarrod Spilger writes an Outdoor column for The Independent.
