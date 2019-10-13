KEARNEY – The fact that Dubuque possessed much fresher legs than Tri-City wasn’t too apparent for much of Sunday’s contest at the Viaero Center.
But it was over the final 10 minutes.
The Fighting Saints scored all three of their goals over the final 6:21, including the game-winner by Riese Gaber with 23 seconds left. That allowed Dubuque to leave Kearney with a 3-1 victory.
The Fighting Saints (4-0-0-0) were playing their first game after seven days off.
The Storm (1-3-1-1) took to the ice for the third time in four days.
Despite that, Tri-City held a 1-0 lead for 44:36 until Ty Jackson’s power-play goal at 13:39 of the third period. That snapped a streak of 12 straight penalties killed by the Storm.
“I don’t know about the penalty with six minutes left,” Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen said. “It’s tough to put your kill out there one more time and playing your third game in four days against a team that hasn’t played in a week.
“Obviously, we had a look at an empty net that would have put us up 2-0. Not putting that one away, (we let) a really good team hanging around and keeping it close.”
On that empty net, Colby Ambrosio wasn’t able to lift a shot over downed Dubuque goaltender Erik Portillo earlier in the third period.
After Gaber gave the Fighting Saints the late lead, Antonio Venuto added an empty-netter with one second remaining.
It’s tough to say that the Storm even had home-ice advantage in this one. They got back in Kearney at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday from Saturday’s game in Waterloo.
With the long week off, Dubuque had been in town and practicing since Friday.
Noreen thought Tri-City played well defensively with goaltender Daniel Allin making 19 saves.
“I thought Daniel did a great job in net making saves,” he said. “I thought our D did a good job. I thought our forwards for the most part kept them outside. I think our second effort needed to be better, and that’s something we’ll work on next week.”
Tri-City took the lead 10:58 into the game.
Felix Carenfelt picked off a Dubuque pass at the blue line and entered the Fighting Saints’ zone with open ice in front of him.
The native of Huddinge, Sweden, fired a wrister from the slot past Portillo for his second goal of the season. But the Storm finished 0-for-5 on the power-play, missing out on several opportunities to extend that lead.
“It was huge to get the lead early,” Noreen said. “Again, it was like (Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Waterloo) when you get those power plays against a good team when it’s your third game in four (days). You’ve got to find a way to put one in.”
Discounting the late empty-netter, this was Tri-City’s fourth one-goal loss out of its five defeats.
“Each game is a different story,” Noreen said. “At the end of the day, you’ve played two one-goal games against two really good hockey teams. Again, they could go either way.
“You go to a shootout against Omaha that could go either way. You go to overtime against Waterloo in the first game of the season, it could go either way. These are situations a year ago that we found ourselves in a lot of these and on the right side of. There are all kinds of factors. A little bit of luck, and you find yourself on the wrong side. The important thing is you stick to what matters.”
Referees—Trevor Wohlford, Kevin Corbett. Linesmen—Cody Clark, Sam Rankin.
