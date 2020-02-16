Long-time trainer Larry Donlin Sr. wasn’t expecting it at all.
When he found out that he was being inducted into the Nebraska Horse Racing Hall of Fame, it caught him off guard.
“It was quite a surprise,” Donlin said. “At first you don’t really know what to think, but then when you start looking back at everyone who has been inducted into the Hall of Fame in the state of Nebraska, it means quite a little.”
Donlin, who is in Grand Island for the 31-day Fonner Park live meet which runs Feb. 21-May 2, is one of six new members who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame March 7 at the Fonner Park cafe. The other five are:
n Tim Doocy, a jockey with more than 5,000 career wins.
n Ken Shino, who has ridden more than 2,500 winners.
n the late Larry “Butch” Staroscik, a trainer who had 1,246 career wins.
n Ann Shea, a longtime employee of the Nebraska Racing Commission.
n Carolyn Legenza, who served as the horsemen’s bookkeeper for many years.
“We got a really good class coming in,” Donlin said. “Butch Staroscik, I was shocked when I found out he wasn’t in the Hall of Fame with all the races he won and all the stake races he won. Back when he was young he won about all the stakes at the smaller tracks in Nebraska, and a few at Ak-Sar-Ben. I just wish he could have been alive to see it.”
Donlin, 77, will be there for the induction ceremonies March 7 along with Maureen, his wife of 59 years. There may be a few others family members there too.
It’s a horse racing family from way back. Donlin remembers as a boy going to work at the track for his grandparents when they were in the business.
“It was in my blood from the word go, I guess,” Donlin said. “Every chance I got, I got into it.”
Donlin’s uncle Andy Johnson was a trainer. Andy’s son Marvin Johnson, a Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame member himself, is a long-time trainer as well.
Donlin said Andy took over the business when his grandfather passed away.
His daughter, Linda, married trainer Rick Engel. His daughter Michelle was married to long-time jockey R.D. Williams. Daughter Pamela is married to trainer Kelly VonHemel.
His son Larry Jr. has also been in the training business for years.
The youngest daughter Jennifer is the only one not in the racing business.
“She’s a pharmacist,” Donlin said. “She was the one that was smart enough to stay out of the horse business.”
Donlin is credited with 956 wins dating back to 1973 which was about the time he started his career as a trainer. He claimed his first horse, Sadair’s Champ, in 1972.
“He won his first out, went to Detroit and won, won three at Fonner Park the next spring and won at Omaha,” Donlin said. “He won six out of seven in less than a year. That was a nice way to start.”
Donlin said Incredible L.S. was the horse that put him on the map as a trainer. Incredible L.S. won the Dowd Mile in 1983 and 1985 at Fonner.
In 1983, he won the Fonner Speed Handicap, the Grand Island Eagles Handicap and the Dowd, but he finished seventh in the Gus Fonner Handicap, a race that would later be named the Bosselman-Gus Fonner Stakes.
“He won everything but the Bosselman,” Donlin said. “He kept winning. He won the Governor’s Handicap at Canterbury Downs when I shipped up there from Lincoln. He was a really good horse.”
Incredible L.S. won the Capitol City Handicap, the President’s Cup Handicap and the F.F.A. Handicap that year at State Fair Park in Lincoln that year.
Donlin trained Lady Skywalker who won the Swihart Stakes in 1994. Up ‘N Blumin’ won the Swihart in 2005 and 2006.
Horn’s Gray won the Swihart in 1996. Donlin said one her granddaughters later sold for $8.2 million in Kentucky.
“That was quite a thrill to see something like that happen,” Donlin said.
Donlin also won the Swihart with Southern Alert with R,D, Williams up in 2004.
More recently, Donlin’s Unsaddled Glory found success at Fonner by winning the Dowd Mile in 2013 and 2014. Both times he beat Diamond Joe, trained by Chuck Turco, who was the premier horse in the state at that time.
“Got lucky and beat Chuck Turco’s good horse,” Donlin said. “Beat him two years in a row, so that was quite a thrill because he was one of the best Nebraska breds to ever run.”
Donlin stresses he couldn’t have done it all without Maureen.
“She kind of ran the race business for me,” he said. “From about the word go she was working in the barn with me. We’d get up every morning about 3:30, 4 o’clock and she’d be right there with me.
Donlin, 77, plans to have 14 horses at Fonner when the meet starts in just over a week. He said that’s a manageable number for him.
“It’s kind of nice to get cut down to that,” Donlin said.
