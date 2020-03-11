Some of the biggest motivating factors won’t be in the building when Doniphan-Trumbull takes the court for the Class C-2 state tournament.
“Before our district game against Bridgeport, I asked everyone who he is playing for,” coach Kelan Buhr said. “There were a lot of great answers. Some said for each other, some said for their parents. But several said for our community. The support that we’ve received from our community means a lot to us.”
But with Wednesday’s decision that only immediate family members would be allowed to attend this year’s state tournament games due to coronavirus concerns, many of those supporters will be forced to cheer from afar.
That comes as Doniphan-Trumbull makes only its second boys state basketball tournament appearance since the two communities combined schools. The 2014 team placed third.
This year’s appearance comes as part of a resent resurgence by the Cardinals, who have claimed their first Lou-Platte Conference tournament titles over the past two seasons.
“As a former player and an assistant coach on the ’14 team, now getting to state as a head coach gives me a sense of pride,” Buhr said. “This is huge and will generate excitement for our underclassmen, junior high and youth basketball players. We now want to go to Lincoln every year.”
The Cardinals (20-5) overcame a rough 1-3 stretch in the middle of the season and bounced back from a subdistrict loss to Sutton to earn their trip to Lincoln.
Now, they may face the toughest challenge of any of the 48 teams on Thursday.
No. 8-rated Doniphan-Trumbull takes on No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast. BRLD (26-0) carries a 49-game winning streak into the state tournament, including a win this season against Class B No. 3 Hastings in the Heartland Hoops Classic. That is tied for the 10th longest streak in state history.
“Somebody is going to end their streak, so why not us?” Buhr said. “But they are obviously a very, very good team.”
The Panthers are paced by junior guard Lucas Vogt (15.6 points per game) and junior forward Dylan Beutler (15.5 ppg).
“Their point guard Lucas Vogt is a very good player and really gets things going for them,” Buhr said. “All five of their starters if they played on different teams could be all-staters.”
The Cardinals are led by senior guard/forward Keithan Stafford (14.2 ppg) and senior guard/forward Cade Sterner (10.4).
Buhr said the battle inside may be where the game is decided.
“They have some 6-4, 6-5 guys, so if we can give them just one shot and keep them off the boards that will be a big advantage,” he said. “We need to make them make some tough shots.
“We knew we’ll be able to get shots. They like to speed you up, so we will have our opportunities.”
