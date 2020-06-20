KEARNEY — The Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team earned a split with Kearney Five Points Saturday at Kearney Memorial Field.
The Grand Island juniors grabbed its first win of the year with a 7-2 victory in the opener. Dinsdale used two three-run innings to take control.
Camden Rath led the offense by going 2 for 4 with a run scored, but Cole Thorne was 1 for 1 with three RBIs for Grand Island.
Jovani Cervantes earned the victory by going five innings with five strikeouts and giving up four hits.
But Kearney came back in the second, taking a 13-0 five inning victory. Five Points scored seven runs in the third inning to take control.
Dinsdale did have five hits in the contest, led by Hunter Jensen, who was 2 for 3. Jack Kenna added a double for Grand Island.
Dinsdale will be back in action against Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley at 5 p.m. Sunday Ryder Park.
Game One
Tom Dinsdale Automotive 130 030 0—7 6 2
Kearney Five Points 000 011 0—2 5 3
WP — Cervantes. LP — Foster.
Game Two
Tom Dinsdale Automotive 000 00—0 5 2
Kearney Five Points 027 4X—13 12 1
WP — Knipping. LP — Dydesen. 2B — TDA: Kenna. KFP: Eatherton.
