Class C-2 preseason No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic has surprised coach Tino Martinez with its play on the defensive end early this season.
But it has certainly been a pleasant surprise.
On Saturday, the Crusaders held Class A North Platte to eight points in the first half and claimed a 59-43 victory.
“I think defensively we continue to get better,” Martinez said. “The kids have done a good job of committing to that because I was a little worried about our ability to rebound the basketball going into the season. I was a little bit worried about how good a defensive team we could become.
“We’ve probably come a little quicker on the defensive end than I thought, but that’s just a credit to our kids who work at it every day.”
After the Bulldogs (1-4) scored the first basket, GICC (4-0) put up 25 of the next 30 points.
North Platte guard Steven Garcia scored 16 points, but he needed to go 14-for-16 from the free throw line to do that.
“I thought Russ (Martinez) did a heck of a job on (Garcia),” Tino Martinez said. “Brayden Wenzl came in and spelled him some possessions too. I thought that was the key because that kid can really score the basketball.
“Then I think defensively the rebounding had to be in our favor (30-19) because they weren’t getting many second shots.”
Things were also clicking on the offensive end for the Crusaders, who were 18-for-36 (50.0%) from the floor.
Koby Bales put up 16 points, Isaac Herbek had 12 and Dei Jengmer chipped in 10.
“We’re getting better,” Tino Martinez said. “We pushed it well. Isaac did a great job in transition. Koby and some guys really ran well. I thought Dei and Marcus (Lowry) were good in the post and or half-court offense.
“I think one of the things we’re going to be good at is we have balance. I think we can get scoring from a lot of guys, and tonight was indicative of that too.”
GICC 59, North Platte 43
NORTH PLATTE (1-4)
Luke Zimbelman 3-8 1-2 8, Steven Garcia 1-5 14-16 16, Finn Lucas 2-4 0-0 4, Derrek Ramos 1-6 0-0 2, Kade Mohr 3-6 0-0 6, Aiden Mann 2-5 0-0 5, Tanner Ruda 0-0 0-00, Kaden Foote 0-1 0-0 0, River Johnston 0-2 2-2 2, Ryan Kaminski 0-1 0-0 0, Will Coe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-39 17-20 43.
GICC (4-0)
Russ Martinez 2-7 1-2 7, Koby Bales 5-7 6-6 16, Isaac Herbek 2-3 7-10 12, Marcus Lowry 3-5 0-0 7, Dei Jengmer 3-5 4-4 10, Brayden Wenzl 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner Turek 1-3 0-0 3, TJ Williams 1-4 0-2 2, Connor Henke 0-0 0-0 0, Brayton Johnson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-36 18-24 59.
North Platte 5 3 18 17—43
GICC 11 14 21 13—59
3-point field goals—NP 2-15 (Zimbelman 1-4, Garcia 0-1, Mann 1-3, Ramos 0-2, Mohr 0-1, Foote 0-1, Johnston 0-2, Coe 0-1), GICC 5-15 (Martinez 2-7, Herbek 1-2, Lowry 1-1, Turek 1-3, Williams 0-2). Fouled out–none. Rebounds—NP 19 (Mohr 5), GICC 30 (Lowry 9). Assists—NP 5 (Garcia, Mann 2), GICC 8 (Herbek 3). Turnovers—NP 9, GICC 11. Total fouls—NP 15, GICC 14, Technicals—none.
GIRLS
North Platte 54, GICC 50
North Platte used a 14-3 run during the middle of the game to hand Class C-2 preseason No. 10-rated Grand Island Central Catholic its first loss of the season 54-50 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (4-1) went up 30-22 early in the third quarter and never surrendered the lead again despite the Crusaders (3-1) battling back to make it a one-possession game twice in the fourth period.
“We played really hard,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “We executed pretty well at times. We were kind of able to get them out of their comfort zone. Their kind of go-to play is to get the ball inside, and in the second half we were able to do a better job of taking that away. We kind of forced them to play our style.”
Central Catholic only shot 17-for-43 (39.5%) from the floor.
“I felt our girls played hard, but we didn’t play as hard as we could from the get-go,” Crusaders coach Stacia Rice said. “We missed a lot of outside shots and shots that we normally make. If we even make half of those, I think the outcome is going to be different.
“I think both teams are pretty even. They just made a couple more shots than we did.”
Point guard Gracie Haneborg put up a game-high 27 points to lead North Platte. She was able to turn steals into transition baskets throughout the game and made her first six shots from the floor.
“We try really hard to pressure people,” said Hammond, whose team arrived in Grand Island at 11:30 p.m. on Friday after playing at Omaha Skutt. “That’s really our calling card. We’re pretty athletic, and for us to be successful, we’ve got to use what we’re good at. That (pressure) is what we’re good at.
“Gracie ends up with a lot of steals because we allow her to roam a little bit because we trust everybody else to be where they are supposed to be.”
Rice said the Crusaders needed to be more aggressive against Haneborg and North Platte’s pressure.
“I think she’s a really good ballplayer, but we didn’t attack it,” she said. “I think you could see in the second half we started attacking her and started attacking them. We got a lot more shots off of it.
“We’ve just got to put that whole, complete ballgame together and once we do, I think we’re going to be a pretty unstoppable team.”
Rylie Rice finished with 20 points for the Crusaders while Katie Maser added 12.
Stacia Rice said there were lessons to be learned from the loss.
“We’ve got to be ready to roll from the get-go,” she said. “We’re definitely still working on defense and we’re trying to get a lot better at that. But sometimes shots aren’t going to fall, and we’ve got to figure out ways to contribute to the team even when our shots aren’t falling.
“They’re a good team. They’re a Class A team. We’re a C-2 team, but we want to be able to play with Class A teams. That’s where our expectations are. The girls were disappointed, and I liked to see that they were disappointed because it makes us want a little more.”
North Platte 54, GICC 50
NORTH PLATTE (4-1)
Gracie Haneborg 9-12 9-13 27, Callie Haneborg 5-10 1-2 14, Sedina Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Shelby Berglund 0-3 0-0 0, Abby Orr 4-7 3-5 11, Rylee Kurth 0-1 0-0 0, Carly Purdy 1-4 0-2 2, Kylie Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-39 13-22 54.
GICC (3-1)
Jenna Heidelk 1-3 0-1 2, Katie Maser 4-8 0-2 12, Rylie Rice 6-22 4-4 20, Elli Steenson 2-3 3-6 7, Chloe Cloud 1-1 0-0 2, Allison Kalvoda 1-1 0-0 2, Alyssa Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Gracie Woods 1-2 0-0 2, Alexis Mudloff 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Herbek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 7-13 50.
North Platte 12 11 15 16—54
GICC 10 12 10 18—50
3-point field goals—NP 3-9 (G. Hanebrog 0-1, C. Hanebrog 3-5, Hayes 0-1, Berglund 0-1, Kurth 0-1), GICC 9-27 (Heidelk 0-1, Maser 4-8, Rice 4-16, Wilson 1-2). Fouled out—Heidelk. Rebounds—NP 25 (G. Haneborg, C. Haneborg 7), GICC 31 (Rice 8). Assists—NP 4 (G. Haneborg 2), GICC 13 (Steenson, Wilson 4). Turnovers—NP 11, GICC 16. Total fouls—NP 13, GICC 14. Technicals—none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.