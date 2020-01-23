ST. PAUL — When Fullerton needs a jump start on offense, it can usually count on one from its defense.
It was no different on Thursday in the Goldenrod Conference tournament semifinals against Palmer.
Trailing by seven in the second quarter, the Warriors got that spark to reel off 11 unanswered points.
That carried into the third quarter where Fullerton exceeded its point total from the first half and went on to post a 54-35 victory.
“This team feeds off its defense,” Warriors coach Stacy Kramer said. “I wanted us to get aggressive on defense, and we started pressing in the second half. That always seems to jump start our offense.
“We don’t have a big team (roster), so if you’re going to play that aggressive and going to press, you’re not going to get much of a break. You don’t want to wear them out too much. But we need that jump start on our defense to push our offense.”
It worked against the Tigers (11-3), who led 17-10 midway through the second quarter and found themselves down 33-21 three minutes into the second half.
“We kind of wanted to slow the pace down from when we played in Fullerton last week and kind of play them in a half-court game,” Palmer coach Brandon Rolf said. “We felt we could drive to the hoop and be aggressive that way instead of getting into a running match with them.
“Then they put on that press and for whatever reason we didn’t handle that. We were a little late on passes, then we kind of freaked out, which hasn’t happened all year. We’ll learn from it and move on.”
It was a rough start for both teams, who combined to shoot 4-for-22 in the first quarter while scoring 15 points and committing 14 turnovers.
Things started to turn around for Fullerton (10-3) after Kramer called a timeout down 15-10 with 4:50 remaining in the first half.
“I’m pretty proud of the girls,” she said. “They got a little rattled and I called a timeout to gather them. They stayed real positive. I think that’s a positive sign for this team.
“Being young, they have a tendency to get rattled. I thought they did a good job of gathering themselves and pulling together, especially in the third quarter.”
In the third quarter, Fullerton shot 10-for-16 and put up 23 points after leading 21-17 at the half.
Freshman Teagan Gonsior came off the bench to lead a balanced scoring attack with 14 points. Jordan Plumbtree added 13 points while Hanna Plumbtree had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Fullerton defeated Palmer 65-58 one week ago. Kramer said controlling the tempo, handling the Tigers’ press and limiting Allie Kunze to two points after she had 20 in the first meeting were the keys to holding Palmer to 23 fewer points this time around.
Gracie Hillmer led the Tigers with 10 points. Although Palmer has suffered a pair of losses to Fullerton within eight days, it has already exceeded last year’s win total by six.
Rolf said the Tigers want to learn from these losses to make them positive experiences, especially since the teams could meet for a third time in the postseason.
“We’re going to work on press break a little bit and work on ball movement,” he said. “One of our goals was third place in the conference tournament. That’s still attainable. So we’re going to come out here Saturday, and Burwell plays a good man-to-man.”
Fullerton faces Class D-2 No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis in the championship game. The Flyers won the first meeting 70-41 on Dec. 21.
“We can’t run with them,” Kramer said. “We’re just going to slow it down, run our offense and try to handle their press. Their press is brutal, so that’s what we’ll go back and work on (Friday).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.