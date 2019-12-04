It won’t just be the “Northwest girls basketball team” this season.
Not after what the Vikings accomplished earlier this year in Lincoln.
Instead, look for many, many references to the “defending Class B state champion Northwest girls basketball team.”
While that defending state champion designation can bring added pressure to the teams lucky enough to have earned it, the Vikings are just going to use the exact same philosophy that paid off with that trophy in March.
“We addressed that the first day of practice and also over the summer,” coach Russ Moerer said. “We’re going to take the same kind of approach that we did last year. There are things that we can control and things that we can’t control.
“We are going to worry about the things that we can control. Are we doing the things we need to do to become a better team?”
Moerer said a recent quote by Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin struck him.
“Man, this time of year, forget the opponent,” Tomlin said. “They’re nameless, gray faces. It’s about you being able to execute your plan to a level that allows you to win games. So I want to keep the focus on our guys and what they did.”
Moerer wants the Vikings to also focus on what they are doing, not on who they are playing on any given night.
But those opponents will be challenging again. It’s the same type of schedule that helped form a battle-tested Northwest team that claimed its state title as a No. 6 seed.
“Whether it is Waverly or it is Norris, who will be much improved, or it is Crete, who returns all five starters, we have a tough schedule,” Moerer said. “We have Seward with coach (Tom) Tvrdy and everything he has done.
“With the way the calendar is this year, after Christmas we play seven games in 14 days. That’s an NBA schedule. So we will have different challenges every night.”
A strong nucleus of three returning starters will help the Vikings be ready to face those challenges, especially early in the season.
Whitney Brown returns for her senior season after putting up 17 points, three assists and three steals per game while earning All-Heartland Super Squad honorary captain honors. The preferred walk-on at Nebraska is starting for the fourth season with the Vikings.
Also returning to the lineup are senior forward Lauren Hauser (8 ppg, 8 rpg) and junior guard Shanae Suttles (8 ppg, 2 apg, 2 spg).
“Having those three returning starters allows us to put things on their backs early on,” Moerer said. “That will allow us to work in new players or players in new roles. Those players won’t feel the weight on them.
“That’s how a good program stays great. You have that continuity from year to year.”
Four other letterwinners return to try to fill in some of those new roles — junior forward Claire Caspersen, senior guard Sylee Nelson, junior forward Addy Esquival and senior guard Bailey Adams.
Sophomores who could make contributions include forward Macey Bosard and guards Alexis Julesgard, Taylor Paul and Reba Mader.
Northwest begins its season with a challenging stretch that it went 2-2 against last year. That starts with Friday’s home game against Waverly, a team that went 23-3 and fell to the Vikings 48-41 in the semifinals.
Saturday brings a trip to Norris, and then Dec. 13-14 features back-to-back home games against Seward and Crete — the other two teams the Vikings defeated in the state tournament.
Yes, Northwest’s first three home games are all state tournament rematches.
While the big goal seems obvious for a defending state champion, once again the Vikings are taking the exact same approach that got it to that point last season.
“We are focusing on if we did the right things today that we needed to do to get better,” Moerer said. “Did we get better defensively, better rebounding, better shooting today?”
