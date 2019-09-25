Tri-City Storm coach Anthony Noreen thinks this year’s team shares some similarities to last year’s squad.
And since that team won the Anderson Cup for the second time in franchise history, that’s an encouraging sign as the Storm gets its 2019-20 season underway on Thursday.
“I think the team is made up the same as last year,” Noreen said. “We won’t have one player or goalie or line that we look to carry us. We’ll be able to roll four lines and six defensemen and two goalies. I think we’ll be able to play any line against any opponent’s line.”
Tri-City returns 11 players from last year’s team that won the United States Hockey League’s regular-season title before falling to eventual Clark Cup champion Sioux Falls in the Western Conference finals.
That includes defenseman Mike Koster, who was drafted in June by the Toronto Maple Leafs. But the Storm lost four players who were also drafted — forward Shane Pinto (second round, Ottawa), defenseman Zac Jones (third round, New York Rangers), defenseman Ronnie Attard (third round, Philadelphia) and goaltender Isaiah Saville (fifth round, Vegas).
One of the returning veterans, forward Joe Berg, said he likes how Tri-City has looked throughout the preseason.
“For starters, we compete really hard — if not as hard as last year, then even harder,” said the Princeton recruit, one of 23 players on this year’s roster already committed to NCAA Div. I programs. “We have a young team, but the guys who came in made the decision they want to be better than everyone else. They have a lot of skill, but how hard they want to compete is just as important.”
Noreen said it quickly became apparent that this is a hungry team.
“They first thing that I noticed was how good of condition the guys came in,” he said. “It was obvious that they did their work over the summer.”
That’s another encouraging sign for a team that saw last year’s group of leaders — along with its top five scorers, top defensive pair and both goaltenders — all move on to the college ranks.
Berg — a native of Plano, Texas, who is in his second year with the Storm after previously playing for Omaha — said the veterans know they have to fill those leadership voids.
“As for me, what has changed the most is I have to try to set a good example for the younger guys,” he said. “We have a lot of 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds who haven’t been in the league before. We have to show them how to do things the right way.”
For the second straight year, the USHL’s regular season begins at the Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. Each of the 16 teams will play two games that count in the standings.
Tri-City faces Waterloo Thursday at 4 p.m. and Youngstown Friday at 1 p.m.
“It’s a good lesson that in this league every game matters,” Noreen said. “You have to be ready whenever the puck drops. It’s a good challenge to have two afternoon games.”
And as the westernmost franchise, the travel for those first two games is also a challenge for the Storm.
The bus left on Sunday and arrived in Chicago in late evening. After practices in that city Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, the team headed to Youngstown before completing the trip on Wednesday.
The Storm embraces this as a chance to develop team chemistry.
“This is the first time all year that the whole group that will make up this team is together,” Berg said. “We’re together 24/7 for a week. Looking back at last year, I think this is when we got our chemistry.”
That helped the Storm get off to the best start in franchise history last year. But the wins and losses aren’t the focus early on in a 62-game season for Noreen.
“Our big thing early on is to make sure everybody knows what our expectations are and to establish the identity of our team,” he said.
The Storm is entirely focused on itself at this point, but Noreen said the schedule could provide to be tougher this year.
“I’ve always felt that it is tough to finish at the bottom two years in a row in this league,” he said. “The two teams we play the most finished at the bottom last year. After getting high draft picks, Omaha and Lincoln will both be much improved. But there’s a lot of wait-and-see early in the season.”
Eventually, the Storm wants to accomplish what it fell short of last year.
“The end goal is to raise a Clark Cup banner in our building,” Berg said. “But to do that every individual player has to get better each day.”
Both coaches and players are ready to get the regular season underway.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to be on the road,” Noreen said. “But we’re looking forward to our home opener Oct. 4 (vs. Omaha). We hope to get as many people there as possible to see our team.”
