SYRACUSE — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus completed an unbeaten Class C seniors state tournament with a 4-1 victory over Pender Wednesday to claim the state title.
DCB got off to a fast start with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Payton Dowse was hit by a pitch to lead off the game. He moved to second on a walk to Ben Noakes.
Dawson Caspersen was then hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Elijah Boersen singled to drive in two runs.
DCB (28-4) added another run in the fourth. Austin Simmons started it off by reaching on an error. Noah Boersen then reached on an infield hit and Juan Perez followed with a bunt single to load the bases.
With one out, Dowse grounded into a force out to drive in a run.
In the fifth inning, Elijah Boersen reached on a walk. He stole second and scored on a single by Spencer Meyer for a 4-0 lead.
Meyer recorded the complete-game win, throwing 94 pitches while giving up seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
Pender 000 000 1—1 7 3
DCB 200 110 x—4 5 2
WP — Meyer. LP — Rutar. 2B — P: Ferguson.
State Tournament Glance
Seniors
CLASS A
National Division
At Kearney
Monday
Millard West 7, Omaha South 3, Omaha South eliminated
Kearney Runza 6, Papillion 5, Papillion eliminated
Gretna 3, Lincoln Southwest 2
Tuesday
Kearney Runza 15, Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Southwest eliminated
Millard West 12, Gretna 3
Wednesday
Kearney Runza 4, Millard West 3, Millard West eliminated
Championship — Gretna 5, Kearney 1
American Division
At Omaha Creighton Prep
Sunday
Elkhorn South 2, Papillion South 0, Papillion South eliminated
Millard South 2, Omaha Creighton Prep 0, Creighton Prep eliminated
Lincoln North Star 11, Elkhorn 0
Fremont 3, Hastings 2, 8 innings
Tuesday
Millard South 19, Lincoln North Star 2, Lincoln North Star eliminated
Elkhorn South 5, Fremont 3
Wednesday
Millard South 6, Elkhorn South 5, Elkhorn South eliminated
Championship — Fremont 8, Elkhorn South 2
CLASS B
At Gering
Tuesday
Springfield 10, Hickman 9, 8 innings, Hickman eliminated
Bennington 6, Alliance 2
Wednesday
Bennington 9, Springfield 5, Springfield eliminated
Championship — Bennington 9, Alliance 8
CLASS C
At Syracuse
Sunday’s Games
Valentine 6, SOS 5
Syracuse 7, Twin River 5
Monday’s Games
BDS 8, Hartington 7
DCB 3, Pender 2
Syracuse 4, Hartington 3, Hartington eliminated
Pender 8, Valentine 0, Valentine eliminated
DCB 4, BDS 3
Tuesday’s Games
Pender 3, BDS 0, BDS eliminated
DCB 8, Syracuse 3, Syracuse eliminated
Wednesday’s Games
Championship — DCB 4, Pender 1
Juniors
Tuesday’s Games
Lincoln Southwest 4, Papillion 1, Papillion eliminated
Millard West 10, Millard North 1
Wednesday’s Games
Lincoln Southwest 3. Millard West 2, Millard West eliminated
Championship — Millard North 7, Lincoln Southwest 4