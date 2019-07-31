SYRACUSE — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus completed an unbeaten Class C seniors state tournament with a 4-1 victory over Pender Wednesday to claim the state title.

DCB got off to a fast start with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Payton Dowse was hit by a pitch to lead off the game. He moved to second on a walk to Ben Noakes.

Dawson Caspersen was then hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Elijah Boersen singled to drive in two runs.

DCB (28-4) added another run in the fourth. Austin Simmons started it off by reaching on an error. Noah Boersen then reached on an infield hit and Juan Perez followed with a bunt single to load the bases.

With one out, Dowse grounded into a force out to drive in a run.

In the fifth inning, Elijah Boersen reached on a walk. He stole second and scored on a single by Spencer Meyer for a 4-0 lead.

Meyer recorded the complete-game win, throwing 94 pitches while giving up seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

Pender 000 000 1—1 7 3

DCB 200 110 x—4 5 2

WP — Meyer. LP — Rutar. 2B — P: Ferguson.

State Tournament Glance

Seniors

CLASS A

National Division

At Kearney

Monday

Millard West 7, Omaha South 3, Omaha South eliminated

Kearney Runza 6, Papillion 5, Papillion eliminated

Gretna 3, Lincoln Southwest 2

Tuesday

Kearney Runza 15, Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Southwest eliminated

Millard West 12, Gretna 3

Wednesday

Kearney Runza 4, Millard West 3, Millard West eliminated

Championship — Gretna 5, Kearney 1

American Division

At Omaha Creighton Prep

Sunday

Elkhorn South 2, Papillion South 0, Papillion South eliminated

Millard South 2, Omaha Creighton Prep 0, Creighton Prep eliminated

Lincoln North Star 11, Elkhorn 0

Fremont 3, Hastings 2, 8 innings

Tuesday

Millard South 19, Lincoln North Star 2, Lincoln North Star eliminated

Elkhorn South 5, Fremont 3

Wednesday

Millard South 6, Elkhorn South 5, Elkhorn South eliminated

Championship — Fremont 8, Elkhorn South 2

CLASS B

At Gering

Tuesday

Springfield 10, Hickman 9, 8 innings, Hickman eliminated

Bennington 6, Alliance 2

Wednesday

Bennington 9, Springfield 5, Springfield eliminated

Championship — Bennington 9, Alliance 8

CLASS C

At Syracuse

Sunday’s Games

Valentine 6, SOS 5

Syracuse 7, Twin River 5

Monday’s Games

BDS 8, Hartington 7

DCB 3, Pender 2

Syracuse 4, Hartington 3, Hartington eliminated

Pender 8, Valentine 0, Valentine eliminated

DCB 4, BDS 3

Tuesday’s Games

Pender 3, BDS 0, BDS eliminated

DCB 8, Syracuse 3, Syracuse eliminated

Wednesday’s Games

Championship — DCB 4, Pender 1

Juniors

Tuesday’s Games

Lincoln Southwest 4, Papillion 1, Papillion eliminated

Millard West 10, Millard North 1

Wednesday’s Games

Lincoln Southwest 3. Millard West 2, Millard West eliminated

Championship — Millard North 7, Lincoln Southwest 4

