It’s a new-look postseason for the Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball team.
In previous years, the Crusaders were involved in subdistricts with regular-season opponents like Adams Central or St. Paul.
But after moving to Class C-2 this season, GICC will see two unfamiliar faces if it advances throughout the Subdistrict 8 tournament in Ord.
“It will be different,” Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said. “We will play opponents that we haven’t played in years. We have never played Palmer in my time here. We’re never played Arcadia/Loup City (13-9) in my time here.
“We have played Ravenna and Centura, but it has been a number of years ago. There is going to be some unfamiliarity with these teams. But we have definitely paid attention to them over the past month or two, and I think we have a good feel about the teams that we will be playing.”
The No. 3-rated Crusaders (20-3) open Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a semifinal meeting against Arcadia/Loup City, a 65-57 winner over Palmer on Monday night.
Lou-Platte Conference rivals Centura (13-10) and Ravenna (12-11) meet up in the other semifinal at 7:45 p.m.
Martinez said there will be certain things that the Crusaders need to do no matter who they face.
“Defensively we need to get back to being able to put a lot of pressure on the ball,” he said. “We want to make it tough to get shots in the paint.
“Offensively we need to keep sharing the ball and getting good shots. We’ve been a little sloppy lately, so we need to cut down on our turnovers and get them back to single digits like they were.”
While GICC is guaranteed to advance to a district final no matter what happens in subdistricts, it still has plenty of reasons to want to win this tournament.
“You always want to win your way into the next level,” Martinez said. “You want to keep your confidence and build the momentum.
“We also want to control the things that we can control. In the postseason, you want to get the best position possible. We want to take care of the things that we can take care of to get the best seeding for substate and, if we’re fortunate enough, beyond that into the state tournament.”
Central Catholic enters the postseason standing at the top of the Class C-2 points standings. And Martinez said the team has been playing pretty well over the past few weeks as the postseason has neared.
“Our schedule got a lot tougher over the past month, so we’ve been facing good challenges,” he said. “We’ve played fairly well, but we still have some things that we need to clean up.”
Class D-2, Subdistrict 7
Heartland Lutheran enters the Class D-2, Subdistrict 7 tournament as the top seed.
The Red Hornets (9-13) begin play Tuesday at Centura at 5 p.m. in a semifinal matchup against Hampton (3-17). The Hawks downed Elba 55-37 on Monday night.
High Plains (3-16) and Giltner (4-16) face off in the second semifinal at 6:45 p.m.
The Red Hornets’ nine wins equals the combined win total of the other four teams in the subdistrict.
