ORD — Class C-2 No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic needed a quarter to start pulling away from Centura in the Subdistrict 8 final Thursday.
But after giving up 16 points in the first quarter, the Crusaders allowed a total of 15 over the next two to head off towards a 69-46 victory.
“(Centura) just did a really good job in the first quarter,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “They were ready to play. They came right at us and had a couple of nice backcuts. It just took us a while to get the game under control, and that’s a credit to them.
“But once we did, I thought we were pretty sound defensively for the most part.”
Centura (14-11) only trailed 18-16 at the end of the first period.
“Something that’s been a struggle for us all year is coming out and playing loose,” Centurions coach Mitch Marvin said. “I’d say tonight, hilariously enough, it comes when we play the top team in the class. All of a sudden we got that confidence and that swagger.”
But an early 7-0 run in the second quarter pushed the Crusaders (22-3) ahead, and they went up 37-27 at halftime.
“They’re a good defense,” Marvin said. “We didn’t get a lot of shots to fall. Ben Noakes is one of the best shooters in school history, and his shots weren’t falling. We’re getting to the rim and getting some rim-outs here and there. It just kind of took its toll.”
Centura really lost its shooting touch in the second half, going 6-for-27 (22.2%).
Central Catholic had another balanced performance on the offensive end. Russ Martinez and Isaac Herbek both finished with 14 points. They were closely trailed by Koby Bales (13 points), Marcus Lowry (11), Dei Jengmer (8) and Tanner Turek (6).
“We felt that if we executed, we’d get some good shots,” Tino Martinez said. “That was the case, and we did a good job of finishing, knocking down open ones when we had the opportunity.
“It was another balanced night, something I’ve been preaching since the beginning of the season. It’s a nice problem to have. Really, all five guys on the floor can score, even when we sub.”
Overall, the coach was happy with how the Crusaders won the subdistrict convincingly.
“We played hard,” he said. “I thought we got back to being able to defend the ball a little better and defend the paint.
“I think we’ve still got some areas where we need to get better.
“Rebounding I think sometimes we are spectating and not getting after the defensive boards. But for the most part I’m very pleased with how we played. When you win by those margins, you obviously did something well.”
And even though the season came to a close for Centura — which got 16 points from Noakes and 14 from Eli Wooden — Marvin was proud of how his team battled until the end.
“About halfway through the year, we said that there’s one thing that, win or lose, we’ll put out every single night, and that’s fight,” he said. “I can’t be upset with that. We fought and clawed our way all the way through.
“Our seniors — it all comes down to them. They bought into this idea that the scoreboard isn’t going to tell us when we stop playing. They just kept fighting and would not quit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.