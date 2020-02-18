HASTINGS — It took three quarters, but Grand Island Central Catholic finally shot itself out of its struggles Tuesday.
Blue Hill was never that fortunate.
The Class C-2 No. 8-rated Crusaders put up over half of their points in the fourth quarter to secure a 43-17 victory over the Bobcats in the Subdistrict 9 semifinals at Adams Central.
“We just had to keep shooting,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said. “It was just one of those nights where we were really off and we had to find different ways to score. That was just kind of the tricky part — finding ways to score.
“We’re at that point in our season where the only thing that matters is if we get wins. I think we’ll focus on that, and we have a lot to work on (Wednesday).”
Both teams came out shooting ice cold and combined to go 3-for-25 in the first quarter.
GICC led 6-5 going into the second and slowly built that lead up to 15-5 over the next seven minutes before Blue Hill ended a scoreless drought of 10:58 with a Kyra Meyer 3-pointer.
Yet, despite shooting 20% (5-for-25) in the first half, the Crusaders held a 15-8 halftime advantage.
“Blue Hill is a really great basketball team,” Rice said. “They have a lot of athletes, and their size kind of bothered us a little bit. I wouldn’t expect anything less from them than to go down with a fight. They made it hard on us.”
The Bobcats (13-9) could never escape their shooting funk.
They had one basket over a span of 18:15, two over 22:54 and three in the final 26:05 of the contest.
“Our defense wasn’t great but I guess it wasn’t that bad either,” Rice said. “I just know on both sides it was really hard to get a bucket.”
Central Catholic (16-6) did get things going in the fourth. After shooting 6-for-32 (18.8%) over the first three quarters and leading 21-11, the Crusaders hit 8 of 11 tries in the final period to put up 22 points.
Rylie Rice had 10 of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter.
GICC was hampered by the absences of starting point guard Jenna Heidelk and the first post off the bench, Gracie Woods. Both were out with ongoing, nagging injuries.
“Not having Jenna there as a point guard puts (Alexis Mudloff) there with no subs,” Stacia Rice said. “Then Gracie is such a big presence in the post. Jenna leads us in assists, Gracie is probably our second to third scorer coming off the bench. So not having those two is tough.
“It’s day-by-day, and we’ll see what happens on Thursday.”
Central Catholic faces No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia in Thursday’s subdistrict final at 6:30 p.m. The Crusaders snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Hawkettes last Thursday.
“It’s just another game for us,” Stacia Rice said. “I know that they’ll be well-prepared. I know that they’re going to come after us, but I think we’re a good basketball team too. I don’t think that showed very much tonight, but I think we’re solid. I hope the girls are ready to play. I hope they’re mentally ready — that’s kind of the key for us.”
GICC 43, Blue Hill 17
BLUE HILL (13-9)
Kaelyn Drury 0-2 1-2 1, Kenzie Bunner 1-7 0-2 2, Kyra Meyer 2-9 0-0 6, Brooklyn Kohmetscher 0-6 1-4 1, Madison Menke 0-5 4-4 4, Mckayla Faimon 1-1 0-0 2, India Mackin 0-2 1-2 1, Abigail Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Jasmine Menke 0-1 0-1 0, Madison Mlady 0-0 0-0 0, Ladelle Hazen 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsey Kohmetscher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 4-34 7-15 17.
GICC (16-6)
Alexis Mudloff 0-0 0-0 0, Katie Maser 2-5 1-3 5, Rylie Rice 6-25 4-7 18, Elli Steenson 1-2 0-0 2, Chloe Cloud 1-4 2-4 4, Alyssa Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Lucy Ghaifan 2-4 3-4 7, Allison Kalvoda 0-1 2-4 2, Raegan Gellatly 1-1 0-0 2, Grace Herbek 1-2 0-0 3, Amanda Kulp 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Gellatly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-46 12-22 43.
Blue Hill 5 3 3 6—17
GICC 6 9 16 22—43
3-point field goals—BH 2-7 (Bunner 0-2, K. Meyer 2-4, B. Kohmetscher 0-1), GICC 3-16 (Maser 0-3, Rice 2-12, Herbek 1-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—BH 40 (B. Kohmetscher 11), GICC 34 (Cloud 9). Assists—BH 2, GICC 8 (Mudloff 2). Turnovers—BH 22, GICC 15. Total fouls—BH 14, GICC 13. Technicals—none.
Hastings SC 63, Doniphan-Trumbull 11
Class C-2 No. 3-rated Hastings St. Cecilia quickly bounced back from last week’s regular-season closing loss to Grand Island Central Catholic.
The Hawkettes scored the first 18 points and had more made field goals (23) than attempts allowed (21) in a 63-11 rout of Doniphan-Trumbull.
Hawkettes coach Greg Berndt said he saw exactly what he wanted to from his team coming off a loss.
“You didn’t really have to say a whole lot,” he said. “I mean, if that (loss) doesn’t focus you, I don’t know what will. I thought it was a good response. That being said, every game from here on out gets tougher. So enjoy tonight and get ready tomorrow for the next one.”
Five players scored in St. Cecilia’s 18-0 opening run. The Cardinals (9-12) only got two shots off in the first four minutes and didn’t get on the scoreboard until Maddie Smith connected on a 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining in the first.
“We wanted to get off to a good start, and we certainly did that,” Berndt said. “We knew that they were going to play hard, but we certainly didn’t give them much of a chance to get going in that first quarter and really set the tempo and pace where we wanted it.”
Tori Thomas led St. Cecilia with 15 points. Bailey Kissinger added 13 for the defending C-2 state champions.
Doniphan-Trumbull has been playing without All-Heartland Super Squad member Katie Roach, who is sidelined.
“When the other team loses a player like Katie Roach, it hurts them in a lot of different ways – ballhandling and scoring and being able to run the offense,” Berndt said. “Anytime you lose somebody like that – or anybody on your team – things change. But that kind of hurt them a little bit, and our kids coming off a loss on Thursday were hungry and ready to go.”
Hastings SC 63, Doniphan-Trumbull 11
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL (9-12)
Madisyn Shhimmin 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Schultz 1-3 0-0 3, Kendyl Brummund 0-6 0-0 0, Maddie Smith 2-7 1-2 6, Sophie Fitch 0-3 0-0 0, Ariana Baland 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Greathouse 0-0 0-1 0, Danae Rader 0-0 0-0 0, Carley Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Kylie Home 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Hassett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 4-21 1-3 11.
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA (21-3)
Chloe McCauley 1-3 0-0 2, Bailey Kissinger 5-11 2-3 13, Tori Thomas 6-10 3-3 15, Natalie Kissinger 3-6 0-0 9, Makenna Asher 2-6 2-2 7, Katharine Hamburger 4-6 3-3 11, Elizabeth Landgren 1-3 0-0 3, Erin Sheehy 1-2 0-0 3, Adie Kirkegard 0-1 0-0 0, Olivia Kvols 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 10-11 63.
Doniphan-Trumbull 3 3 5 0—11
Hastings SC 24 17 14 8—63
3-point field goals—DT 2-9 (Schultz 1-2, Brummund 0-3, Smith 1-3, Fitch 0-1), HSC 7-19 (McCauley 0-1, B. Kissinger 1-5, N. Kissinger 3-6, Asher 1-3, Hamburger 0-1, Landgren 1-1, Sheehy 1-2). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—DT 11 (Brummund, Smith 2), HSC 31 (Thomas 8). Assists—DT 2, HSC 14 (B. Kissinger 3). Turnovers—DT 27, HSC 12. Total fouls—DT 7, HSC 9. Technicals—none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.