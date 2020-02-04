Coming off a Centennial Conference tournament championship, Grand Island Central Catholic weathered an uneven performance on the offensive end to down Aquinas 63-43 Tuesday in a rescheduled game.
The Class C-2 No. 3-rated Crusaders (17-1) didn’t score for the first 3:32, put up 26 points in the second quarter and then scored seven in the third.
“We had one day of prep coming off a big weekend,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “I didn’t think we were as focused as we needed to be to start the game, and it showed, I thought. At times we showed really good glimpses, but we probably didn’t play as complete a game as we’re used to.
“And they played hard. You’ve get to give them credit on that. I don’t want to sound like it was nothing to do with them. They played hard, and I thought they played well.”
Central Catholic trailed the Monarchs (9-9) before heating up with a 10-0 run to go ahead 15-7 early in the second quarter. The Crusaders really started clicking in that period to take a 38-23 halftime lead.
Russ Martinez topped GICC with 13 points. Isaac Herbek added 10 points while Gil Jengmer came off the bench and also finished with 10.
Rylan Chromy produced a game-high 19 points for Aquinas.
Tino Martinez said the Crusaders were also a little too inconsistent on the defensive end.
“We probably gave up a few more uncontested shots than we’re used to doing,” he said. “I didn’t think in transition we ran the floor as hard as we should and have. We had some breakdowns defensively. Again, you’ve got to credit what they were doing, but we should have been able to contest a few more of those shots.
“When we wanted to, we were able to get a few turnovers and get going, but I just don’t think our energy level was as high as it needs to be for a 32-minute game.”
Now Central Catholic turns its focus to a tough back-to-back Class B challenge Friday and Saturday. It starts with a road trip to Lexington (12-6) and is followed by a 3 p.m. Saturday home contest against No. 7 Wahoo (16-1).
“It’s going to be tough,” Tino Martinez said. “It starts (Wednesday) at practice. We’ve got to have two really good days of prep. Lexington is just such a talented offensive team, so they’re going to come at us. We’ve got to be able to guard the ball on both days.
“We have to control the paint area in order to be competitive because both teams can really score the basketball. So we have to have two good days of prep and then play at a high level as far as focus and concentration go on Friday and Saturday.”
