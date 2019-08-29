Not bad for a varsity debut by Jonathan Schardt.
The Grand Island Central Catholic sophomore stepped in and grabbed two wins in his first varsity matches to help the Crusaders open the season with an 8-1 win over Kearney Catholic Thursday at Ryder Park.
Schardt teamed with Eli Fox at No. 3 doubles and grabbed an 8-0 win. Then he filled in for Jackson Henry, who had an injuried hand, at No. 2 singles and grabs a 9-7 victory over Blake Thiele.
GICC coach James Lowry said he was happy to see Schardt not only playing well, but getting two wins on the day.
“Jonathan steps in and gets a win for us,” Lowry said. “Great for him because he put in so much time in and played a lot of tennis over the summer and it’s paying off. In his first action of varsity, he gets two wins today.”
The Crusaders were also involved in two other matches that went down to the wire. At No. 1 singles, Fox grabbed an 8-6 win over Brandt Groskreutz and at No. 3 singles Jackson Farias also won 8-6 over Cade Kluthe.
“We won 8-6, 9-7 and 8-6 from No. 1 to No. 3,” Lowry said. “These kids have played a lot of tennis over the past year. It showed because when it got tough, they didn’t tighten up. They just believed they could play. I was happy from top to bottom.”
David Martinez and Jacob McNamara both won 8-1 at No. 4 and No. 5 singles, respectively, while Jackson Friesen grabbed an 8-0 victory at No. 6 singles.
McNamara and Friesen teamed together and won 8-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Even though Lowry said he feels the Crusaders still have a lot to work on, he was happy with how they competed in their first outing of the year.
“It was a great start for us,” Lowry said. “Kearney Catholic has a great program. They were top five in the state last year. For us to come out here and get a win shows how much improvement and time they put in because they beat us pretty good last year.
“We still need to work on shot selection. I felt we took some low percentage shots and I felt we didn’t put away a lot of volleys. We kept them in and gave them another shot and against good teams, you can’t do that. But for right now, I’m happy we got the win and hopefully we can continue to get better.”
GICC will be back in action in its home invite Saturday.
GICC 8, Kearney Catholic 1
Singles
No. 1 — Eli Fox, GICC, def. Brandt Groskreutz, KC, 8-6; No. 2 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Blake Thiele, KC, 9-7; No. 3 — Jackson Farias, GICC, def. Cade Kluthe, KC, 8-6; No. 4 — David Martinez, GICC, def. Kade Schrock, KC, 8-1 ; No. 5 — Jacob McNamara, GICC, def. Creed Martin, KC, 8-1; No. 6 — Jack Friesen, GICC, def. Creighton Sharp, KC, 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 — Groskreutz/Thiele, KC, def. Farias/Martinez, GICC, 8-4; No. 2 — McNamara/Friesen, GICC, def. Kluthe/Schrock, KC, 8-0.
No. 3 — Fox/Schardt, GICC, def. Martin/Sharp, KC, 8-0.