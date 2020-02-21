ST. PAUL — Grand Island Central Catholic earned its 20th win on the regular-season finale with a 52-45 victory over St. Paul Friday night.
The win was anything but easy as St. Paul never trailed more than two points at the end of any quarter, and only trailed by four points at the half. The Wildcats led in the third quarter.
Wildcat coach Derek Reinsch said their goal was to get 55 points in the game, and he thought that would’ve been enough to beat G.I.C.C.
“It turned out to be true, we just missed too many shots in there,” he said.
Neither team reached that scoring plateau.
In the first half, the Crusaders had to earn their opportunities as the Wildcat defense didn’t give them many openings.
“They (the defense) came out and wanted to make a statement and guard them and go toe-to-toe with them and see where we matched up,” said Reinsch. “At the end of the day they won by seven, but we matched up pretty strong.”
G.I.C.C. coach Tino Martinez said St. Paul came ready to play.
“They did a good job moving and we had a hard time staying with them,” Martinez said.
Dei Jengmer scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half.
Martinez said the 6-9 junior makes his presence known on the court.
“He’s a big presence on the boards for us,” Martinez said. “He had a good game tonight.”
Martinez thought his players’ efforts rebounding was a big key to the win.
“They have some guys that can hurt you on the boards and I thought we did a good job on the boards tonight,” he said.
The Wildcats got a bucket late in the half to give them some momentum to begin the second half.
“We hit a bucket going into the half to cut it from six down to four,” said Reinsch.
That energy carried into the third quarter as St. Paul came out explosive on defense holding a potent Crusader offense to just 10 points.
“Credit the kids. Talk about playing your guts out on the home floor and playing for each other,” said Reinsch.
Tommy Wroblewski was a big factor in that third period for St. Paul scoring six of the Wildcats’ 11 points for the quarter.
Martinez called a time out with 1:03 left in the game.
“We were lucky to be in the position we were. We just wanted to finish,” he said. “We talked about the importance of playing the right way and finishing the game.”
St. Paul sophomore Andy Poss came up clutch in the fourth quarter taking the team on his back.
After not scoring at all in the third, Poss scored 8 of his teams 13 points in the final quarter to keep the Wildcats in the game.
“He does such a good job of moving without the ball,” said Reinsch.
Reinsch said even though they lost he is proud of his players and thinks they are in a good place to begin subdistricts next week.
“Our kids made runs just like their kids did all night long. Not many teams have done that against Central Catholic,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of how our kids played tonight.”
G.I.C.C and St. Paul both start subdistrict play on Tuesday.
GICC (20-3) 11 13 10 18—52
St. Paul (17-6) 9 12 11 13—45
GICC — Jengmer 20, Martinez 10, Lowery 9, Herbek 6, Bales 4, Wenzl 3.
ST. PAUL — Poss 14, Wroblewski 13, Vogel 9, Seward 7, Bren. Knapp 2.
