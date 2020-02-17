Grand Island Central Catholic hopes to prove what a difference a year can make.
Last year, the Crusaders fell to eventual Class C-2 state champion Hastings St. Cecilia 54-38 in the regular season finale.
GICC proceeded to go 1-2 in the postseason, failed to score 30 points in either of its losses and missed out on a trip to the state tournament.
Now, after ending a 12-game losing streak to St. Cecilia in this year’s regular-season finale, the Crusaders hope that momentum carries through into the Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 tournament at Adams Central.
After playing Blue Hill (13-8) Tuesday at 7 p.m., Central Catholic could face a rematch with the Hawkettes (20-3) in Thursday’s championship game.
“I think they know they can do it,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said. “They’re going to have to be well-prepared. If we’re lucky enough to beat Blue Hill on Tuesday and get St. Cecilia on Thursday, we’ve got to come with a lot of intensity because they’re going to be well-prepared for us. They’re not going to make a lot of the mistakes that they did. We’ve got to make sure that we’re well-prepared as well.”
Leading scorer Rylie Rice said beating St. Cecilia was a great way to springboard the team into the postseason.
“It really brings us a lot of momentum,” she said. “We know that we can do it. We know that we’re a good team. I think we needed that confidence.”
The Crusaders learned some tough lessons from last year’s postseason disappointments.
“I think just getting that experience from last year and having that disappointing loss that we had last year, the girls grew from it,” Stacia Rice said. “I think you can tell that they’re able to hit free throws and come up a lot better than we have in the past in the fourth quarter.”
Last year GICC started three freshmen. While still a young team overall, now those freshmen are veteran sophomores.
“I think last year we had a lot of freshman mistakes like fouls and turnovers and all that,” said Rylie Rice, one of those now sophomore starters. “We still make some sophomore mistakes, but it’s getting better. And our seniors always help us.”
