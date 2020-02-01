KEARNEY – Grand Island Central Catholic didn’t appear to be a team that was missing a starter during Saturday’s Centennial Conference tournament championship game.
GICC still came out firing in an early 13-0 run. Another red-hot stretch in the third quarter set up Class C-2 No. 3-rated Central Catholic to claim its third ever Centennial title with a 66-54 victory over C-1 No. 7 Lincoln Christian at Kearney Catholic.
“They are extremely proud,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said about his Crusaders. “You could see the parents in the crowd. It’s a proud moment. It’s such a tough conference, and our kids understand how good the conference is and how deep it is competitive wise.
“This is a big deal. It’s hard because we have teams from different classes.... It’s just difficult to do. So when you are able to do it, you’ve got to feel good about it.”
GICC (16-1) played without usual starting guard Isaac Herbek, who put up a team-high 17 points in Friday’s semifinal win over Lincoln Lutheran. He was out with a stomach illness.
But the team didn’t seem to miss a beat. Every starter – including usual sixth man Tanner Turek – scored in that early 13-0 run after Lincoln Christian (13-4) had the first field goal.
“We just prepared really good and came out and executed,” said junior guard Russ Martinez, who had a team-high 19 points and started the early run with a 3-pointer.
Tino Martinez said how his team played without Herbek shows its depth.
“It’s a credit to our kids,” he said. “We have capable players, so Tanner on most teams is a starter. So is Brayden Wenzl. So it was bothersome that we didn’t have Isaac, and we hope that he recovers quickly.
“But we’re very confident in our guys, and I think we showed why today.”
Turek, with his dangerous quick release from behind the 3-point arc, finished with 11 points.
“(Herbek and Turek) are both good offensive players, but they’re different,” Tino Martinez said. “Tanner brings a different dynamic. If you give him space, you’re rolling the dice on whether it’s going to go in because he’s such a good shooter, and he can heat up in a hurry.”
Central Catholic led 18-10 going into the second quarter before Lincoln Christian battled back. GICC had five turnovers in the quarter and didn’t produce a field goal until a Turek three with 1:16 to go before halftime.
Prior to that, Lincoln Christian had taken a 25-21 lead.
“We turned it over and I think they had three runout layups for six points,” Tino Martinez said. “That hurt us. But I thought we did a good job of weathering the storm. I mean, they’re such a good team that we knew that they were going to come at us.
“We were up 18-8 the first time we played them after one, and they came right back at us. So we knew that by no means was the first quarter indicative of how the rest of the game was going to go. We knew it was a dogfight.”
GICC recovered to take a 28-27 lead at the half, then came out and shot a blistering 7-for-9 from the floor in the third quarter to go up 47-38.
Ashton Carlson had 21 points and Justin Bubak 12 for Lincoln Christian, but Tino Martinez said his team made them work for their points.
“I think we forced a lot of perimeter shots,” he said. “Late in the game they did start driving the ball at us in the lane, and they hurt us with it, but for the majority of the game we forced them to be a perimeter team. I don’t think that’s their strength.
“Their strength is Carlson and Bubak and those guys getting downhill and into the paint making you foul or giving them finishes. We were able to keep them out of there for most of the game.”
Marcus Lowry added 12 points while also handling most of the defensive duties on Bubak for GICC, which won its other Centennial Conference titles in 2004 and 2011.
“It means a lot,” Russ Martinez said. “It’s the (third) time in history. We worked our tails off all season.”
It also avenged Central Catholic’s only loss of the season, a 51-48 setback on Dec. 20.
“We just wanted it more this time,” Russ Martinez said. “We had a little chip on our shoulder. I think that was the big difference.”
