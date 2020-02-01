DONIPHAN — Cross County/Osceola teammates Cameron Graham and Kyle Sterup continue to roll.
The Cougar duo combined to improve to 89-1 on the season after taking titles at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite Saturday.
Graham improved to 46-0 after taking the 138-pound title, while Sterup is 43-1 after winning the 182 championship.
Those efforts helped Cross County/Osceola finish second with 140.5 points just 15.5 points behind champion Ord.
CCO coach Matt Carroll said the two wrestlers just took care of business Saturday.
“I’ve been impressed with what those two wrestlers have been able to do for us this year and today was no different,” Carroll said. “I think both those kids are wrestling very well.”
Graham, rated No. 2 at 138, had no trouble in his weight class as he pinned all five of his opponents, including a 2-mintue pin over Perkins County’s Colton Pouk.
Graham started the season at 145 pounds, but after Christmas, he’s been down to 138. He said he feels comfortable being at 138.
“I feel a lot stronger at 138 and a lot faster than I did at 145, even though I didn’t feel too bad up there,” he said. “Today I felt like there were times I could have started some matches better but I felt pretty good today.”
Carroll said Graham seems to know when to finish the job just because he knows how to pin people.
“Cameron is a pinning machine. When he gets a chance, he can pin you,” he said. “I think he has some of the best hips I’ve seen. He did a great job up at 145 but he’s been almost unstoppable at 138.”
Sterup, rated No. 3 at 182, didn’t quite pin all of his opponents but he had three pins on the day. In the final, he won by injury default over Sandhills/Thedford’s Bryan Zutavern.
Carroll said Sterup knows what to do all the time when he steps on the mat.
“Kyle likes to study his opponents quite a bit and I felt he had great game plans going into his matches today,” he said. “He went out there and executed just like he has all year long.”
And it wasn’t just Graham and Sterup that had big days for Cross County/Osceola. Bryce Reed won the 145-pound title after defeating Doniphan-Trumbull’s Grant Williams 2-1.
Overall the Cougars had nine medalists. Colton Kirby (fourth, 113), Leighton Nuttelman (seventh, 126), Colton Nuttelman (fifth, 152), Wyatt Graham (second, 160), Connor Shoup (third, 195) and Owen Powell (seventh, 285) were the other medalists.
Carroll said he liked what he saw.
“Bryce is a kid that’s coming along,” he said. “He hasn’t been down at 145 that long but he’s lost only one time and that was the No. 4-rated kid in Wyatt Smydra of Norfolk Catholic. He’s wrestling great right now. And a lot of kids had great days for us and it starts in the practice room. They beat on each other everyday and they just make each other better. It’s been fun coaching these kids.”
Ord, which was wrestling in its second tournament in two days, had eight medalists with five champions to take the Invite.
Chant coach Johnny Ference said Ord showed some toughness after taking some hits during its home tournament, where it took fourth, on Friday.
“After having a tough meet yesterday, our goal was just to have fun and be aggressive. I know the kids are tired right now because of that but it’s been a good stretch from conference to right now,” he said. “We had a lot of kids do great things for us today.”
Colton Rowse (No. 6 at 132), Garret Kluthe (No. 4 at 152), Kelen Meyer (170), Ethan Gabriel (No. 1 at 195) and C.J. Hoevet (No. 3 at 285) were the champions for the Chants.
Rowse, who defeated three-time state medalist Owen Lade of Battle Creek Friday, earned a 7-3 win over Kearney Catholic’s Chris Feldner, who is No. 4 at 138, in the 132 final. Gabriel, who suffered his first loss to Nebraska Christian’s Carl Mundt in the 195 final Friday, bounced back with five pins on the day, including a 1-minute, 6-second pin over Tri-County’s Brandon Beeson. He became Ord’s all-time career pin leader with 90 on the day.
Kluthe pinned Tri-County’s Bailey Waltke in the 152 championship and Meyer stuck Sandhills-Thedford in 1:05 in the 170 final. Hoevet, who earned his 100th career win during the tournament, captured the 285-pound title after winning by injury default over Perkins County’s Austin Meyer.
“Our champions had great days today. Colton had a great day yesterday and followed that up with a great day today against two very good kids,” Ference said. “He’s been contested and has been doing great. And Ethan bounced back the way I knew he would. He shook it off and just wrestled. He doesn’t stuff like that affect him.
“And Garret, Kelen and C.J. had big days for us for us as well.”
Ryan Gabriel (fourth, 160), Trey Warner (fourth, 182) and Alex Flessner (second, 220) were the other medalists for the Chants.
Both teams will be part of the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite Saturday.
