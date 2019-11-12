STROMSBURG — Nobody likes playing in cold weather. Not even Carter Seim.
But people watching might not have noticed that from the Cross County sophomore running back.
Seim had 31 carries for 263 yards and scored four touchdowns and also had an interception to help the Cougars to a 36-12 win over Tri County in the Class D-1 quarterfinals Tuesday at Cross County.
Cross County advances to the semifinals for a Polk County showdown with Osceola/High Plains, which defeated No. 1 Howells-Dodge 28-14.
Seim rushed to find a spot next to the heater when the backups came in near the end of the game.
“I don’t really like (the cold),” he said. “But it really wasn’t a factor. We just got it going in the second half, which helped get our running game going.”
The Cougars had 340 yards of offense, all that came on the ground.
But Seim provided the big play to give Cross County some momentum for the second half.
Trailing 12-0 in the second quarter, he scored on a 32-yard run to put the Cougars on the scoreboard with 18 seconds before halftime.
“That was a big momentum changer and we just seemed to get things rolling after that,” Seim said.
Tri County coach Brett Scheiding agreed.
“We needed a stop there at the end of the first half. We let them opened their eyes a little bit,” Scheiding said. “It seemed like the game changed once they busted that first one.”
The Cougar scored on four of their six possessions in the second half with Seim scoring from 33, 27 and 13 yards. Landen Berck added another one from 15.
Cross County coach Hayden DeLano was impressed with what Seim did for the Cougars.
“He’s a special kid and it happened for him because of what we do up front,” he said. “They were shutting down our I-formation, so we went to the wildcat formation for him and he made things happen.”
Tri County struck first on an 11-yard run by Cole Siems, who left the game because of a leg injury in the third quarter, on its first possession.
Cross County didn’t do much early on, because of quarterback Cael Lundstrom missing a wide-open receiver on fourth down on their only pass attempt of the game and Seim fumbling on the next possession.
The Trojans took advantage when Dominic Smith scored a 1-yard run.
“The first two drives, we missed a wide-open pass in the end zone, then we fumble early. And we gave them two possessions and then we got lost on defense,” DeLano said. “We cleaned that up and at halftime, we were making sure we were taking care of eight jobs on the field, not just six. And the kids bought into it.”
Now the Cougars get a rematch with Osceola/High Plains, which won a 52-18 game on Sept. 27. DeLano said it should be a good game with the Stormdogs.
“It doesn’t get any more special than that,” DeLano said. “They are a great football team with great players. We’ll acknowledge what they have. And it’s only eight miles away. There’s nothing more beautiful than that and we’re excited for the opportunity.”
Osceola/High Plains 28, Howells-Dodge 14
OSCEOLA — Osceola/High Plains overcame a 14-0 deficit to knock off No. 1-rated Howells-Dodge 28-14 Tuesday in the Class D-1 playoff quarterfinals.
The Jaguars (10-1) jumped out to their 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Stormdogs (9-2) used a 7-yard touchdown run from Keaton Van Housen to close within 14-8 in the second quarter.
Van Housen’s 3-yard score allowed Osceola/High Plains to go up 16-14 midway through the third quarter, and added a 19-yard touchdown midway through the fourth.
Van Housen capped things off with his fourth touchdown, a 59-yarder, to clinch the win.
Osceola/High Plains hosts Cross County in Monday’s semifinal round. The Stormdogs won the regular-season meeting 52-18 on Sept. 27.
