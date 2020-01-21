HASTINGS — In retrospect, the timeout called by Hastings with 13.7 seconds to play Tuesday night against Grand Island probably wasn’t necessary.
With the Class B No. 2-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Tigers trailing by a point with possession at half court, there was little doubt where the basketball was going. Indeed, Hastings put the ball into the capable hands of Connor Creech — and the 6-foot-4 senior guard delivered — scoring a driving basket with three seconds remaining to lift Hastings to a 51-50 home-court win.
“We just wanted to try and get (Connor) in space, use a high ball-screen and at least we had some options with (Mike) Boeve in the corner or maybe Haggan (Hilgendorf) on a pick and pop,” Hastings coach Lance Creech said of his son’s game-winning basket. “It looked like (Grand Island) jumped the screen a little bit and (Connor) just got himself down hill. If he misses it, it’s not the right play, but when it goes in, it’s easy to say we had the right play.”
Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said the Islanders defended Hastings’ last play fairly well.
“We were doing everything we could to keep the ball out of Connor’s hands and make it tough for him,” Slough said. “He’s a pretty darn good player and he got it into his hands and I think he scored over about six hands.
“We did a really good job of keeping it out of the paint and contesting, but it was just a special player making a special play.”
Creech finished with a team-high 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the floor for Hastings (13-0).
The Islanders limited the Western Nebraska Community College commit to three points in the second and third quarters combined, but Creech had seven points in the first quarter and scored the Tigers’ final four points and had five in the fourth.
“We just wanted to keep Connor off-balance,” Slough said. “Obviously, he’s the engine that runs that train, so we thought that if we could disrupt him and upset their timing, maybe we could get them out of sync.
“But Hastings has good players around Connor that made some really good plays and you can’t really confuse him for very long because Connor is going to adapt and make adjustments and that’s what he did.”
Jake Schroeder had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Tigers. Hilgendorf finished with 10 points, including a 3-pointer in the first quarter to put him over the 1,000-point mark for his career.
Caleb Francl and Isaac Traudt scored 15 points apiece to lead Grand Island (7-6). Them Koang added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Islanders, who led 37-36 after three quarters.
Grand Island pulled ahead 50-49 on Koang’s inside post-up with 1:12 to play and had possession after a Hastings turnover with 20.7 seconds remaining. However, the Islanders failed to convert the front end of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity with 18.9 seconds to go, setting up Creech’s heroics.
Forced to go the length of the court with 2.3 seconds to play and Creech’s go-ahead score, Traudt was able to get off a long 3-pointer from the right wing that glanced off the rim.
“We played much, much better than we played last Thursday,” said Slough, whose team was coming off a 73-41 home loss to Gretna in its previous outing. “I thought we were really good in transition tonight, but missed a few bunnies and at times, didn’t finish very well.
“We missed a few free-throw opportunities toward the end that would’ve allowed us to stretch out the lead, but it was a just a good effort by a lot of good players, who played really well tonight.”
Lance Creech said it was a big win for the Tigers, who are now 2-0 against Class A competition. Hastings also owns a 71-55 victory over Columbus on Jan. 3.
“To me, these are games you can build on in a postseason environment,” Creech said. “If things keep going the way that they’re going, I like our opportunities to get deep into the postseason — at least a district final kind of atmosphere. We’re getting great crowds right now and it’s really fun and it’s loud, so that forces us all to really focus.
“I credit our kids for just having some mental toughness to fight through some of those things and just make adjustments at crucial times.”
Hastings 51, Grand Island 50
GRAND ISLAND (7-6)
Gustafson 1-7 1-2 3, Leiting 0-2 1-2 1, Francl 5-9 2-4 15, Traudt 5-10 2-2 15, Koang 6-12 0-0 12, Byabato 2-5 0-0 4, Douglass 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 6-10 50.
HASTINGS (13-0)
Creech 6-12 2-5 15, Schroeder 3-11 5-5 11, Cafferty 2-3 3-4 7, Hilgendorf 3-11 3-4 10, Boeve 2-7 0-0 6, Synek 1-2 0-2 2, Witte 0-1 0-0 0, Jacobus 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 13-20 51.
Grand Island 13 14 10 13—50
Hastings 14 10 12 15—51
3-point goals—GI 6-15 (Gustafson 0-2, Francl 3-7, Traudt 3-6), H 4-15 (Creech 1-3, Schroeder 0-1, Hilgendorf 1-4, Boeve 2-6, Synek 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—GI 28 (Koang 10), H 30 (Schroeder 11). Assists—GI 11 (Leiting 4), H 12 (Schroeder 4). Turnovers—GI 9, H 6. Total fouls—GI 13, H 11. Technicals—None. A—NA.
GIRLS
Hastings 44, Grand Island 33
HASTINGS — Despite falling behind 20-2 after the first 11 minutes, Grand Island Senior High rallied to make things interesting.
In fact, the Islanders cut their deficit to 38-31 on a driving basket by Kamdyn Barrientos with 1:41 to play. But that’s where the spirited comeback attempt faltered as Hastings converted 6 of 10 free-throw attempts in the final 1:26 to hold on for a 44-33 homecourt win Tuesday night.
“We didn’t hit many shots in the first half and we kind of settled for some 3s,” Grand Island coach Scott Hirchert said. “Once we settled down, got the ball into the post and got some inside-outside stuff, we finally got the ball to the rim a little bit better.
“We just have to keep showing up to work and getting better every day. There are some bright spots there — we just have to do a better job of stringing them together.”
Ella McDonald scored eight points and Barrientos had six points and eight rebounds for Grand Island (1-11). Dacey Sealey had 18 points and McKinsey Long had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Hastings (7-6).
The Islanders’ rally was fueled by a sturdy defensive performance. Grand Island limited the Tigers to 2 of 10 shooting from the floor, outscoring Hastings 20-17 after the intermission.
“We played better defense in the second half,” Hirchert said. “Hastings hit some shots in the first half — we didn’t do a very good job of closing out — but in the second half, we stepped it up.”
Hastings 44, Grand Island 33
GRAND ISLAND (1-11)
McDonald 3-11 0-2 8, Maciejewski 0-2 1-2 1, Kelly 2-11 2-2 7, Hale 1-7 0-0 3, Barrientos 3-5 0-0 6, Reed 1-3 1-2 3, Zuelow 2-5 1-2 5, Hemingway 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-45 5-10 33.
HASTINGS (7-6)
Laux 0-6 2-4 2, Sealey 6-8 4-7 18, Long 3-6 8-13 15, D.Hinrichs 0-2 2-4 2, L.Hinrichs 3-7 1-2 7, Hilgendorf 0-2 0-0 0, Duang 0-1 0-1 0, Ossowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-32 17-31 44.
Grand Island 2 11 6 14—33
Hastings 13 14 4 13—44
3-point goals—GI 4-22 (McDonald 2-9, Maciejewski 0-1, Kelly 1-6, Hale 1-5, Barrientos 0-1), H 3-12 (Laux 0-3, Sealey 2-3, Long 1-2, D.Hinrichs 0-1). Fouled out—Kelly. Rebounds—GI 32 (Barrientos 8), H 32 (Long 10). Assists—GI 7 (Maciejewski 3), H 32 (Long 10). Turnovers—GI 17, H 12. Total fouls—GI 23, H 7. Technicals—None. A—NA.
