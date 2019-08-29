Northwest got its girls golf season started a week ago at the Central City Scramble. The results were mixed.
“Our top three just struggled a little bit, just didn’t have their day on Thursday,” Northwest coach Alex Hull said. “The Division 2 and Division 3 groups played well and won both their divisions. You can see the growth we’re looking for starting to happen.
“The truth of it is everyone that went that day was a junior or younger.”
It’s a young group Hull will send to the tee box day in and day out this season. The Vikings will be led by their top two golfers Lanie Fry and Hailey Schuster.
Avery Hermish will be No. 3 and Bria Beralas No. 4. The fifth golfer is still up for grabs. Freshman Olivia Ottman was No. 5 Monday at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational.
Hull is optimistic that the Vikings can be pretty good down the road.
“Absolutely we want to improve, but while it’s a young team, it’s a team we think can go a ways even this year,” Hull said. “I think if they put together some good rounds i think we can really surprise some people.”
Northwest has 13 out for golf. That total includes one senior and five freshmen.
“We’ve had good interest and they all worked hard over the summer,” Hull said. “We’re looking forward to the growth of the season and what can happen there.”
The Vikings’ district this season will be at the York Country Club.
“We picked up the York Invite this year so it will be a course we will have seen,” Hull said. “So we’re looking forward to going to a course we will have been to earlier and taking on York Country Club.”