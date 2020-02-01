Long ago in a land not that far away, a young boy was watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.
He was nine years old at the time. His heroes were guys like Dawson and Garrett, Taylor and Budde, Lanier and Bell, Buchanan and Lynch, Thomas and Culp.
The youngster watched on the little black and white television in the family’s living room on a farm in extreme south central Iowa. Kansas City was really only 141 miles away, but to the youngster it seemed like another country.
We didn’t get out that much back in those days.
But he watched enthralled as the Chiefs matriculated the ball down the field under the direction of head coach Hank Stram. The youngster couldn’t really see much. The television reception wasn’t very good that day.
Jack Buck and Pat Summerall were the announcers, although the younger had to look it up on Wikipedia 50 years. Both were destined to be legends in the industry.
He still remembers seeing the shadowy figure of Otis Taylor — shadowy because of the poor TV reception — catching a short pass from Len Dawson and breaking away for a 61-yard gain to set up what proved to be the game-winning score.
The Chiefs dominated. Dawson was 12-for-17 passing for 142 yard and a TD and was named MVP. It was a different game back then.
When it was all over, the Chiefs left New Orleans with a 23-7 win.
Nobody would have thought at the time that it would be 50 years before they’d get back to another Super Bowl.
It was a long time, yet it wasn’t. That youngster is no longer young. He’s been a sports writer now for 30 years and is pushing that dreaded milestone of hitting the big six-oh.
But he’s still a Chiefs fans. Through all the ups and downs, he’s been there solidly behind them.
After Stram was done coaching he was followed by Paul Wiggin, Marv Levy. John Mackovic, Frank Gansz, Marty Schottenheimer, Gunther Cunningham, Dick Vermeil, Herm Edwards, Todd Haley and Romeo Crennel.
None of them were able to get the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl.
Schottenheimer was the all-time winningest coach for the Chiefs with 101 wins. He took them to the playoffs seven times, but they went 3-7 in those seven trips.
Schottenheimer had some great defensive teams, but the offense was never good enough.
Then came Dick Vermeil. He had some great offensive teams, but the defenses were pathetic for the most part.
They were so bad that a friend had his young boys call me during a game and yell, “The Chiefs’ defense stinks!”
I couldn’t argue. The Chiefs’ defense did stink.
It’s taken Andy Reid to put it all together. A great offense, led by a spectacular young quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, and a defense that has developed as the year has gone along.
Now the Chiefs just might be balanced enough to win another Super Bowl. We’ll know for sure about 9 p.m. Sunday night.
In any event, Chiefs’ fans just need to enjoy what’s happening right now. The Chiefs have won four straight division titles and played in two straight AFC championship games.
This is the golden age of Chiefs’ football. It may well last as long as Mahomes is the quarterback, but there’s no guarantee.
Just over three years ago, I watched my Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. It was the berth of a dynasty.
Except it wasn’t. The Cubs have been pretty good, but not good enough. Now the window of opportunity may have closed on the north siders.
That window is wide open for the Chiefs right now. Hopefully they can take advantage of their opportunity and bring home a Super Bowl title.
But whatever happens, I’ll be back again next year, once again rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.
It’s what I do.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.