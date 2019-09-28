The Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders met their match on Friday with a game against Centura.
This see-saw battle went down to the wire with Centura coming out on top 35-34.
In a game that saw four interceptions and nine touchdowns, this was a gridiron match made in football heaven.
Rarely does a team with four or more turnovers win a game but Centura had five and the “W”.
Centura started the scoring going after receiving the kickoff by driving 61 yards down the field. Eli Wooden ran it in from 14 yards out. However Centura missed the PAT and led 6-0.
GICC also scored on its first drive. After moving the ball 50 yards down the field, Dietrick Stolz was brought in to attempt a 50-yard field goal. It was good, tying his school record. That made it 6-3 Centura at the end of the first.
Crusader coach Tim Dvorak said having a guy like Stolz is a very valuable assest.
“He’s got the leg, he’s got the attitude, he’s just a good solid player and we are lucky to have him,” he said.
The second quarter saw 21 points scored between the two teams.
With the ball on the 2-yard line, Crusader quarterback Russ Martinez called his own number and ran it in. The PAT was good, and GICC took the lead 10-6.
After recovering a fumble on the 32-yard line with 1:35 left in the half, the Crusaders failed to get it in the end zone. Both the first and second downs were a loss of 2 yards and the Centurions’ defense continue to battle when pressure was on.
Centura then jumped offsides.
The penalty wasn’t enough to give GICC the first down. On fourth down Dvorak called a timeout with 23 seconds left in the half. Martinez threw an 11-yard pass to Herbek for the first down.
With only 10.8 seconds left in the first half, Martinez kept it and got sacked six yards behind the line of scrimmage.
The Crusaders decided to kick a 26-yard field goal with five seconds left and the Stolz shanked it far right. GICC led at the half 17-13.
Issac Herbek had two interceptions in the first half but the Crusaders couldn’t score on either. Herbek’s third INT came late in the fourth quarter.
The second half continued to be a back-and-forth battle as GICC drove it 69 yards down field on its opening possession and went for a 46-yard field goal. Stolz again split the uprights to increase the Crusader lead 20-13.
But once again the Centurions counted with a score of their own on a 63-yard TD pass from QB Tyler Ruhl to Eli Wooden. The PAT was good, and the game was tied at 20. Ruhl was 15-for-31 passing for 270 yards, 2 TDs and 3 interceptions.
GICC had to punt it away. A costly pass inference call on GICC got Centura down the field and it eventually ended up on the 3-yard line.
With 1:15 left on the clock Kile Bentley ran it in from 3 yards out. Ruhl’s PAT was good and once again Centura took the lead 27-20.
Although his team committed 11 penalties, Centura coach Cory Bohling said his team battled back many times in this game with its backs against the wall.
“We just call them dogs because when their backs are against the walls, they just come out swinging every time,” he said. “There hasn’t been a moment when they thought this thing was over.”
But like any good sword fight, GICC didn’t let its guard down and again came back to tie it on a 44-yard pass play from Martinez to Herbek for the score. The PAT was again good, and now this one was tied up again at 27 all.
Martinez was 14-for-20 in the air with 2 TDs for 182 yards and I interception.
Herbek got the ball back for GICC on his third interception of the night with 5:26 left in the game, as Ruhl was attempting a pass at the GICC 20-yard line.
Once again, Centura kept the Crusader offense from capitalizing on the turnover and the Centurions had to punt it away.
GICC later did regain the lead on a 2-yard TD run from Linden Sack. The Crusaders made the PAT to lead 34-27 with 6:18 left in the game.
Wooden picked off Martinez’s pass with 2:26 left in the game.
Here came the Centurions again. This time, they had no timeouts left.
With 45.5 seconds left, Ruhl handed it off to Bentley who ran it in from 2 yards out. Bohling decided to go for two and made it to retake the lead 35-34 with 19.5 second left.
GICC got the ball back and turned the ball over on a fumble. That was all Centura needed to run out the clock to take the win.
Bohling said the defense made big plays all night and credits his coaching staff to that.
“Our defensive staff do a great job of preparing these kids for that time of moment,” he said. “We grinded out two fumbles at the end to end this thing.”
The Centurions not only passed for more yards than GICC, they outrushed them 174-141.
GICC lost itsr second straight game but Dvorak and his team are optimistic about the rest of the season.
“We are going to keep on working to finish this season out,” he said. “This is what I told these guys — this season is not over. We have the potential of being a big, big team, we just need to give ourselves a shot of making the playoffs and we can do some dangerous things at the end of this season.”
