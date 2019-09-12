CAIRO — After seeing Wood River fight for match point to take the second set, Centura didn’t let that fluster them.
The Centurions got out to an early 9-1 lead in the third and never looked back. That allowed Centura to stay undefeated and take two matches at its home triangular Thursday.
The Centurions, who improved to 4-0 on the season, opened with a 25-20, 25-23 win over Ord before defeating Wood River 25-19, 25-27, 25-13.
Centura coach Alison Feeney said she was pleased to see the Centurions take the momentum away from the Eagles right away.
“For us to respond the way we did in the third set after not being able to close out the second set was big for us, especially to do it in a dominating way,” she said. “I was proud of the girls for doing that.”
For most of the night, neither Ord or Wood River could stop Elayna Holcomb. The 5-11 Centurion senior had 26 kills, nine blocks and three ace serves on the night. She had 14 kills and three blocks against Ord, including the match’s final two, and added 12 kills and six blocks against Wood River.
Feeney credited setter Amber Baldwin for getting the sets to her as well as the defense for stepping up when Holcomb got blocked. Baldwin had 23 assists and 25 assists, respectively. Jadyn Gentleman led the defense with 14 and 26 digs, respectively in the two matches.
“When Elayna’s in system, she’s pretty much our go-to player,” Feeney said. “She has a great connection with Amber. They just gel so well together. She saw some nice blocks against her once the teams started to pick that up. That helped her find a different zone to hit in. That will make her a better player. And our defense stepped up when they had to in both matches.”
The triangular starts a long stretch for the Centurions.
They play 15 matches during the next 2 1/2 weeks where they will go against a few of the top teams in both Class C-1 and C-2 so Feeney said this was a good start for Centura.
“We had a good night. Both teams really made us work to get our points,” Feeney said. “So we just need to stay healthy and grind through. We have a buzzsaw of a schedule right now.”
Ord won the second match 20-25, 25-18, 25-21 against Wood River. The Chants had to adjust after senior Reilly Peetz went down with an ankle injury during Monday’s practice.
After a Kaidence Wilson ace block evened the score at 19-all, Addie Sich started a 5-0 run with a pair of ace serves to take the Chants to match point. After Wood River stayed alive on a Lauren Thorp kill, Kailey Bruha delivered her match-high ninth termination to give Ord the win.
Against Centura, Bruha led the way with six kills, while Wilson chipped in four. Halle Jacobs dished out 19 assists.
To go along with Bruha’s nine kills against Wood River, Niki Nelson added eight and Jacobs had 27 assists.
For the most part, coach Jennifer Remmereid said she liked what she saw in the two matches.
“We were adjusting to a new lineup and had to believe in each other,” she said. “We work really hard on being good teammates, having everybody participate and being supportive of each other. That really helped us out. I’m proud of the girls to come back and find a way to win after we lost in the opening match.”
For Wood River, Ashley Packer led the way with nine kills, while Thorp added six against Ord. Jenna Rauert had 18 assists.
Against Centura, Packer led the second-set rally with three-straight kills to force a third after Centura rallied to take it to match point at 25-24. She had a team-high 11 kills, while Ellie Gideon added five. Rauert had 18 assists.
Eagle coach Nancy Martin said inconsistency hurt the Eagles as they had 13 hitting errors against Ord and 14 against Centura.
“We’re still working on chemistry. I’ve been playing a lot of different kids to see what works for us,” she said. “But I was proud with how they played, especially in coming back the way they did against Centura in the second set.
“They never quit, even though we were down a lot of points at times. But they kept fighting and we had some kids take some big swings when we needed them to. I feel that we can take these losses now because they’ll help us down the road.”
