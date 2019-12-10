CENTRAL CITY — Centura weathered the storm early against Central City on Tuesday.
The Bison used a barrage of 3-pointers to grab a 15-point lead early in the second quarter. But the Centurions battled back to claim a 54-49 victory.
“I was proud of them,” Centura coach Mitch Marvin said. “That’s a group of fighters. (They’re) undersized in almost any matchup, but you don’t see it in their eyes. They stepped up huge.
“I didn’t second guess them for a second because they find a way to see what’s going on and adjust. They’ve got high basketball IQs, and at the end of the day they have the intangible of just wanting to win.”
The Centurions (2-0) never led until Eli Wooden drove for a basket with 5:28 remaining to make it 44-42.
But after taking the lead, Centura never gave it back.
“It was just getting back to what we prided ourselves on last week,” Marvin said. “We had little errors that led to open threes, and at halftime we addressed the fact that we want to be a detail-oriented team, so we had to get back to focusing on the details.”
Centura went on to take a 48-42 advantage before the Bison got back within 48-47 on a Grant Blodgett 3-pointer.
“I thought when they went on their run in the fourth quarter and went up by six, we hit a couple shots and had a chance to tie it and maybe win it at the end,” Central City coach BJ Blase said. “But it’s just the way it goes.”
Centura’s Trent Rasmussen, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, scored 11 of his game-high 15 points in the final quarter. He went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line over the final 36 seconds after missing his first four attempts.
“He’s always going to have big games, and he’s a strong player,” Marvin said. “Most people look at him and don’t see a sophomore, but we know he’s a guy who is going to buy into the team mentality.
“He’s really bought into his role of knowing when to take over a game and when to look to the guys around him. When he does that, that’s when he has fourth quarters like that.”
Wooden added 13 points and Kobly Gorecki had 10 for the Centurions, who faced a 24-9 deficit in the second quarter.
Central City went 7-for-10 from behind the 3-point line to take a 27-13 advantage 11 minutes into the game.
“When the ball goes in, that obviously helps,” Blase said. “You’re not going to sustain that shooting percentage that we had. Then they started hitting some shots as well. It was a good high school basketball game.”
Some key offensive rebounds, including one by Rasmussen off a missed free throw with 12.1 seconds left, helped the Centurions lock in the victory.
“They got some key offensive rebounds,” Blase said. “I think that was the key to the game along with putbacks.”
Eric Lenz topped the Bison with 14 points and was 4-for-7 on 3-pointers.
Centura 54, Central City 49
CENTURA (2-0)
Eli Wooden 6-13 1-2 13, Ben Noakes 2-7 2-2 7, Trent Rasmussen 6-15 3-8 15, Tate Trumler 0-4 0-0 0, Juan Perez 4-6 0-0 9, Kolby Gorecki 4-4 2-5 10, Spencer Meyer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 8-17 54.
CENTRAL CITY (1-2)
Michael Rutherford 1-1 0-0 3, Jake Twiss 1-3 0-0 2, Jordan Buckau 3-9 0-0 8, Eric Lenz 4-8 2-2 14, Jackson McGinnis 3-16 2-2 8, Dylan Pfeifer 0-0 0-0 0, Seth Glass 0-2 0-0 0, Grant Blodgett 3-5 0-0 9, Kale Jensen 1-1 2-2 5, Derek Pfeifer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 6-6 49.
Centura 8 14 18 14—54
Central City 19 10 11 9—49
3-point field goals—CENT 2-9 (Wooden 0-3, Noakes 1-2, Rasmussen 0-3, Perez 1-1), CC 11-26 (Rutherford 1-1, Buckau 2-6, Lenz 4-7, McGinnis 0-5, Glass 0-1, Blodgett 3-5, Jensen 1-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—CENT 31 (Trumler, Gorecki 8), CC 31 (Lenz 7). Assists—CENT 8 (Trumler, Perez 2), CC 11 (Dy. Pfeifer 4). Turnovers—CENT 10, CC 18. Total fouls—CENT 10, CC 16. Technicals—none.
GIRLS
Central City 59, Centura 32
On an evening when she was honored for shooting over 15,000 shots during Central City’s summer program, Gabby Moser made the most of her latest 18.
The senior guard connected on 12 of those attempts, including all three 3-pointers, to outscore Centura herself with 33 points in a 59-32 victory Tuesday.
“She played well,” Bison coach Dan Negus said. “She shot the ball exceptionally well tonight, and when she shoots it well from the outside and does what she does from the inside, she’s tough to guard.”
Moser had 18 points at halftime to help Central City grab a 30-21 lead, then she scored 11 in a row for the Bison to extend that advantage to 49-28 at the end of the third.
Negus said his team wanted a strong performance after halftime.
“We talked about where we were going to go,” he said. “Were we going to let them hang around 10 points where they can be dangerous in the fourth or were we going to get it where we could end it in the third? We were pleased. We wanted to remain aggressive and still work for those good shots. We felt like we did that.”
Central City (2-1) went 14-for-26 from the floor over the middle two quarters, the periods where it outscored Centura (0-2) by a 35-17 margin.
“We really focused the last couple of days on getting better shots,” Negus said. “Against Ord, we rushed a lot of shots. Tonight we made a lot of extra passes. As a result. we were getting better looks than what we were taking over the weekend.”
Centura coach Laethion Brown was impressed with Moser.
“On film, I was unsure what she was like,” he said. “I didn’t have a good gauge on her. But she can just see the floor really well, she pushes the ball really fast, shoots the three well and gets the ball to her teammates. I think she probably contributed for 40 or more of their points tonight.
“She’s just a great all-around ball player on both ends of the floor.”
Morgan Semm and Katelyn Fanta both had nine points for the Centurions, who hung with the Bison for the first 1 1/2 quarters.
“We tried to press a little bit, and that worked at the start,” Brown said. “We were playing with them. We know that we’re a team that can. We’ve had struggles the last few years with this coming out in the second half and laying an egg, and we just couldn’t score and (Moser) took over.”
Central City 59, Centura 32
CENTURA (0-2)
Morgan Semm 3-13 2-2 9, Sydney Perez 1-4 0-0 3, Katelyn Fanta 4-17 0-0 9, Elly Keilig 1-3 0-1 2, Elayna Holcomb 3-5 1-2 7, Taya Christensen 1-5 0-0 2, Ava Baustert 0-0 0-0 0, Allie Ruhl 0-1 0-0 0, Amber Baldwin 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Davis 0-0 0-2 0, Masilia Arndt 0-1 0-0, Haley Hellwege 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-49 3-7 32.
CENTRAL CITY (2-1)
Taryn Wagner 2-11 1-3 5, Taylor Sheets 1-6 0-0 2, Faith Carroll 2-4 3-4 7, Jade Erickson 2-4 2-2 6, Gabby Moser 12-18 6-9 33, Graci McDonald 1-6 0-1 2, Alexis Ferros 0-0 0-0 0, Crystal Erickson 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Blomstedt 0-1 0-0 0, Ella Buhlke 0-1 4-4 4, Kenzie Wert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 16-23 59.
Centura 11 10 7 4—32
Central City 14 16 19 10—59
3-point field goals—CENT 3-21 (Semm 1-6, Perez 1-4, Fanta 1-6, Holcomb 0-1, Christensen 0-3, Ruhl 0-1), CC 3-8 (Wagner 0-5, Moser 3-3). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—CENT 32 (Keilig 6), CC 44 (Sheets 10). Assists—CENT 7 (Perez, Fanta 2), CC 9 (Wagner 3). Turnovers—CENT 19, CC 15. Total fouls—CENT 15, CC 11. Technicals—none.
