Central Valley’s Shaye Wood comes from a long line of family members that have been involved in wrestling.
The Wood family has been involved in the sport at Greeley since 1976.
And it hasn’t stopped since as Shaye will be competing in his final state tournament this weekend. Wood will be one of two Central Valley wrestlers competing when the Class D portion gets under way at 4 p.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
“I come from a long line of family wrestlers and I try my hardest to keep that going,” Wood said. “It’s a good feeling to be a part of that and keep that family tradition going.”
The first Wood generation involves eight of 12 uncles who have been involved in wrestling at Greeley. In that family, there were three state champions (Jason in 1992 and John Paul in 1994 and 1996), 11 medalists and many trips to the state tournament.
The second generation, which Shaye is involved in, have made numerous trips to the state tournament and have earned 11 medals.
Wood has a state championship in his name. He captured the Class D, 120-pound title when he defeated Archbishop Bergan’s Zach Hamilton 9-3 last year.
Shaye is also related to Ted and Trent Nekoliczak, who won titles for Greeley-Wolbach and Greeley-Wolbach/Cedar Rapids in the 2000s.
Cougar coach Scott Wood, Shaye’s cousin, said he has coached him ever since he started teaching in the school system in 2014. Scott was a three-time qualifier for Greeley.
“It’s pretty neat to coach my cousin,” he said. “He was a seventh grader when I got here. It’s been neat seeing him develop into the wrestler that he has become over the years. It was definitely fun seeing him win a state title last year.
“He puts so much hard work into wrestling. We have a great coaching staff who have been through the Greeley program as well, which includes Jesse Lammers (a three-time state medalist), who is a cousin as well.”
With being a defending state champion, as well as being No. 1 for most of the season, the No. 3-rated Wood (NEwrestle.com) said just like any wrestler, he takes it one match at a time.
“Rankings don’t really mean much to me because anybody can be beat,” Wood said. “You have to go out with the thought that you can win any match. I just keep giving it my all. That’s what I plan on doing this weekend.”
But Wood isn’t the only Cougar look to bring home hardware. Teammate Enrique Martinez was state runner-up at 138 pounds last year. He was ranked No. 1 in the weight class this year before getting upset in the D-2 final to No. 4 Gabe Escalante of Winside by pin.
Coach Wood said both will be ready when Thursday comes around.
“Both those guys made finals last year and are looking to do better this weekend,” he said. “Getting back to the finals has been their goal all season long. It’s long year pushing for that but hopefully they can accomplish their goals. They will just need to take it one match at a time.”
Area defending champions and unbeaten wrestlers
Shaye Wood is one of four returning state champions from the area competing at the state tournament.
Hastings’ Damen Pape captured the Class B, 170-pound title last year. He is No. 1 ranked at 182 and is 48-0 on the season. He is one of 13 state qualifiers for the Tigers, who will be one of the favorites in the Class B team race this weekend.
Northwest’s Grady Griess won Class B, 195-pounds last year, helping the Vikings take the Class B title. Griess is ranked No. 1 at 220 and is 43-4 on the season. He is one of seven state qualifiers for Northwest, which hope to make another run for a state championship
Gibbon’s Daniel Escandon will also be going for another title. The senior won the Class C, 126-pound title last year. He is No. 3 at 126 and 32-3 on the season.
Also, Pape is one of four area wrestlers who are unbeaten going into the tournament.
Cross County/Osceola sophomore Cameron Graham is 54-0 on the season and is ranked No. 3 in Class C 138 pounds.
Aurora junior Trevor Kluck, a two-time medalist, is 44-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 in Class B at 138.
Broken Bow’s Lathan Duda, a returning finalist, is 50-0 on the season and currently ranked No. 1 in Class C at 182.
