WOLBACH — A second-half shutout allowed Central Valley to extinguish Medicine Valley’s upset bid in the first round of the Class D-2 playoffs Thursday.
The No. 5-rated Cougars (9-0) only led the Raiders (3-6) by a 14-12 margin at halftime — and were possibly an inadvertent whistle away from trailing.
But Central Valley outscored the visitors 22-0 in the second half to clinch a 36-12 victory.
“We didn’t talk much at halftime,” Cougars coach Jess Rother said. “All we said was we have to play our game. We didn’t play that bad. We were moving the ball. We just made a couple of mistakes, and they’re high school kids. Nebraska can’t play sometimes, you know.
“Other than that, I’m proud of them. We held them scoreless the second half, and that’s all that matters.”
Medicine Valley was held to 25 yards off offense and one first down on its two possessions in the third quarter.
“I think our intensity got better,” said junior defensive end/running back Morgan Behnk. “In the first part of the game, it was just kind of rough. We weren’t there. We thought it would be easy coming in and being 8-0 and never doing that before.
“We kept our intensity, kept our heads and came out hitting hard in the second half.”
Behnk’s 2-yard touchdown run capped off a 13-play, 67-yard drive that gave the Cougars a two-possession lead, 22-12, with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter.
Ty Nekoliczak added his second touchdown pass of the game, a 15-yarder to Cage Landers, to extend the lead to 30-12 with 11:22 to go.
Behnk capped things off with what might have been the play of the game.
After taking a pitch and trying to run around the left edge, he was bottled up and reversed field before flinging a 37-yard touchdown to Enrique Martinez.
“Man, I just kind of did whatever I had to do,” Behnk said. “I saw an open receiver downfield so I just let it go.”
Medicine Valley only sustained one drive in the second half but that died on the 2-yard line.
“They started reading their keys a little bit better,” Rother said of his defense. “Before we played a little timid and nervous about that jet. Once we figured that out — you can’t simulate that in practice with your JV — guys started filling the holes better.”
Early on, the game appeared like it would go along the lines of the teams’ records. After two possessions, Central Valley led 14-0.
But Medicine Valley rallied in the second quarter. After quarterback Sam Heapy scored on a 10-yard run, the Raiders’ defense stopped the Cougars on their own 36-yard line.
Central Valley tried a fake punt, but Behnk’s pass was intercepted by Lane Lenz and returned to the 1-yard line. Heapy ran it in on second down, but a failed 2-point try kept the Raiders trailing 14-12.
Medicine Valley appeared to come up with an even bigger pick later in the quarter. Heapy intercepted Nekoliczak in the end zone and had an open field up the right sideline, but an inadvertent whistle while he was in the end zone left the Raiders with the ball on their own 15.
They drove down to the Central Valley 25 but came up empty on fourth down as the half expired.
This was Central Valley’s first playoff win in its short history. The Cougars lost to Blue Hill 60-18 in 20017 and 40-0 to Riverside last year.
And the team has remained undefeated even after losing junior standout Jackson McIntyre midway through the regular season to a knee injury. He rushed for 11 touchdowns in four games, averaged 54.0 yards on four kickoff returns and 20.3 yards on four punt returns.
“It was really tough,” Behnk said of losing McIntyre. “We all had to step up. We all know that we have good talent. Losing a player like that isn’t easy. You’ve just got to come ready to hit hard and roll with it.”
Rother said the team has come a long way since last year’s playoff loss.
“We were still young last year,” he said. “The seniors have stepped it up. Morgan Behnk has really shined now. We knew that he was a good ballplayer, but with Jackson out he stepped it up. And it has been all the rest of them. The younger kids’ blocking has gotten better.”
Central Valley travels to No. 10-rated Elwood (8-1) for Wednesday’s second round. The Pirates defeated Maxwell 86-25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.