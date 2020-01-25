CENTRAL CITY — All season, the Central City wrestling team has been going all out for assistant coach Gary Maresh.
The Lou-Platte Conference Tournament on Saturday was no exception.
The Bison went all out for their coach by capturing their third-straight conference tournament title with 193 point, 39 more than runner-up Class C No. 5 Ord (NSWCA) Saturday at Central City High School.
Maresh has been involved with the Central City program for 42 years, so Central City coach Darin Garfield said winning their third-straight Lou-Platte Conference Tournament was satisfying, especially since it was done at home.
“Our kids just love him to death. They want to send him out on top every chance we get,” Garfield said. “Our kids understand the level of commitment that Gary has put into our sport the last four decades plus. They really are rallying around him. The kids just wanted to perform well for him today and they really did.”
Sam Moore, who captured the 160-pound title, said Maresh is like a father-figure to him and to the Bison wrestlers.
“This whole year has been dedicated to him, and today is no different,” Moore said. “This is definitely for him. I’m not really surprised by it (the conference title) but it’s still an amazing accomplishment to win it three years in a row.”
Central City came away with five champions and seven other medalists. In fact, the Bison went 11-1 in the final round, which definitely pleased Garfield.
“We knew we had to win because of our depth. I think we were able to showcase that today,” Garfield said. “We got a quality guy in about every weight class.
“We had to max points everywhere we could today, just because there is always good individual talent at this tournament.”
Moore (No. 6 at Class B 160), won along with Drew Garfield (No. 5 at 106), Dyson Kunz (No. 1 at 126), Kane VonBonn (138) and Tanner Schneiderheinz (No. 6 at 145) were the Bison champions.
Garfield said VonBonn might have been the biggest surprise. The junior was seeded fourth and defeated St. Paul’s Skyler Nelson, the No. 1 seed, 7-0 before defeating Wood River’s Nick Brodigan 14-2 in the 138-pound final.
“That was a huge one for us,” Garfield said. “He’s one that keeps getting better. We needed that from him today.
“We have our bullets and we expect them to do their thing and they go about their business.”
Cole Kunz (third, 113), Brandon Fye (third, 120), Bryce Sutton (third, 152), Jaramie Elton (third, 170), Micah Loy (fourth, 182), Nik Erickson (third, 195) and Gunner Bailey (third, 285) also placed for the Bison.
“That’s how we needed to be today,” Moore said. “We needed to do our best and I think we did that today. We needed to do it for the team.”
Ord had four champions on the day and five other medalists. T
“Our kids really performed well today,” Ord coach Johnny Ference said. “We knew going in that Central City was going to be tough because of their numbers and the quality of kids that they have. But I’m happy with what we did today.”
Colton Rowse (No. 6 at 132), Garrett Kluthe (No. 2 a 152), Kelen Meyer (170) and Ethan Gabriel (No. 1 at 195) were the champions on the day.
Rowse had one of the big wins for the Chants when he defeated Gibbon’s Daniel Escandon in his final match. Escandon is No. 2 at 126 but went up to 132 for the tournament. Rowse earned a 3-2 victory.
“That was a big one for Colton,” Ference said. “He was definitely aggressive. He had nice set ups and eventually got the take down in the second period. He did a nice job today as did everyone else.”
Brendan Boyce (third, 126), Ryan Gabriel (third, 160), Trey Warner (third, 182), Bridger Rice (fourth, 220) and CJ Hoevet (second, 285) were the other medalists for the Chants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.