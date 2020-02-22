OMAHA — Saturday’s State Wrestling Championships proved to be monumental for Central City’s Dyson Kunz in more ways than one.
The junior walked away from the mat with 150 wins and a gold medal around his neck with a win in the 126-pound weight class.
“It feels good but you have to keep your cool and keep your focus,” Kunz said of getting Ralston’s Michael Mass into a cradle early in the first period. “It was going through my mind to just keep the lock as tight as I can, stay in a good position and stay smart.”
The journey to the top hasn’t been an easy one for Kunz. He fell shy of the finals his first season, which was followed by an upset and pin his sophomore year in the quarter final rounds.
“I’ve been on both sides of the tournament,” he said. “I’ve been all the way to the finals and I’ve had to wrestle all the way through. Consolation is the backside [of that] and to get third last year, it just feels awesome to finally get it done.”
Coach Darin Garfield couldn’t have picked a better wrestler to bring home the win.
“Dyson has been on a mission all year long,” Garfield said. “You’re not going to find a harder working kid. He puts in time year round...he never stops wrestling. There’s no off season for him. He’s earned every single thing he’s gotten.”
Garfield has been by Kunz from the first time he put on a singlet and said the progress made from day one until the win was as special as it gets.
“The ultimate thing is to win the match but the biggest thing for me is to look back at the process and the journey that we both were on. I think as time goes on you can look back at that one moment and really enjoy it. But for me, the enjoyment is being there from the start with him,” Garfield said.
Sophomore Drew Garfield (106, fourth place) and junior Same Moore (160, fifth place) represented Central City in the consolation finals, helping propel the team to a top-10 finish with 62 points.
Junior Caden Svoboda represented Aurora in the finals but fell in the 106-pound weight class to Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen. The freshman remained undefeated on the season. Junior Trevor Kluch (138, third place) and Brekyn Papineau (182, fifth place) also earned their way to consolation finals for the Huskies.
Adams Central’s Braiden Kort walked away with a second-place finish after falling 5-2 to Gering’s Quinton Chavez. Senior Tristen Obermiller made an appearance in consolation finals, finishing fifth in the 106 pound weight class.
