By Dale Miller
CENTRAL CITY – Central City Cornerstone is returning to the Class B American Legion juniors state tournament.
Central City qualified for the second straight year by pulling away from Columbus Lakeview in the late innings of a 7-2 victory Tuesday at Kernel Field.
That was a winner-takes-all Area 5 tournament championship contest after Columbus Lakeview won the first meeting between the teams earlier in the evening.
“This is a trip (to the state tournament) that they need,” Central City coach Eric Erickson said. “Last year, going through districts and then going to the state tournament and going two-and-out, they need to go back.”
Clinging to a 3-2 lead, Central City got four huge insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth on back-to-back two-out, two-run singles by Kaleb Dudek and Jackson McGinnis.
“I think it was the momentum,” said McGinnis, who had two hits at the No. 6 spot, one more than the top five combined. “After one person got a hit, then another person hit. It was contagious. Our intensity got up and our attitudes got better.”
“Getting at least five runs on the board, I was feeling a little better,” Erickson said.
Central City led 2-1 going into the fifth despite not having a hit. Its runs came in the first inning.
“I told these guys that Columbus has a young team,” Erickson said. “You need to be in their head being older. You guys have been through this a thousand times.”
McGinnis ended that no-hit bid with an RBI single in the fifth to extend the advantage to 3-1.
Lakeview got a run back in the top of the sixth, but a diving stop by first baseman Jake Twiss got Central City out of a jam with runners on second and third.
Kale Jensen earned the win, going 6 1/3 innings before reaching the pitch limit. He didn’t allow an earned run, gave up two hits, struck out eight and walked six.
“I just wanted to throw strikes and let our defense make plays,” Jensen said. “They were running out of pitching, so we thought we would hit the ball.”
Grant Pickrel, who hadn’t pitched before this season, closed out the game.
“We watched him in high school ball, and when he played catch he had such good control,” Erickson said. “We knew that when it came to Legion ball, he was going to the bullpen.”
Columbus Lakeview rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning of the first game to force the second with a 4-3 victory.
Lakeview trailed 3-2 entering the frame, but Central City had to replace starting pitcher Michael Rutherford after he reached the 105-pitch limit to end the sixth.
With one out, Lakeview loaded the bases on three straight walks. Cooper Tessendorf tied it with a sacrifice fly and, after a Central City error, Jacob Wagoner ended the game with a pinch-hit single up the middle.
Tessendorf earned the win by allowing two earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks.
Rutherford allowed two runs – all in a rough 30-pitch first inning – on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Central City had taken the lead on Tanner Schneiderheinz’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
That lead wouldn’t hold up, but Central City recovered to come through in its second opportunity.
“This (second) game tonight, we didn’t want it to happen,” Erickson said. “But since it did, we knew that we’d be fine because seven of these guys have been playing in doubleheaders because they play in juniors and then they’ve got to turn around and play seniors.”
Jensen said returning to the state tournament is a big step for Central City baseball.
“This helps our younger guys believe that they can do it too,” he said. “This is going to help for future teams.”
McGinnis said: “You think one (trip to state) is good. But two is even better.”
Central City will begin state tournament play in McCook on Saturday.