The biggest question mark for the Grand Island Central Catholic softball team isn’t hard to find.
Whenever a team has a pair of freshmen pitchers, there are naturally going to be some questions.
That’s the situation for the Crusaders, who are relying on the arms of Alyssa Breckner and Mikah Culler this season.
GICC — a co-op between Central Catholic, Doniphan-Trumbull, Heartland Lutheran and Wood River — is hoping that those freshmen continue to develop and can help the team improve on last year’s 18-13 record.
“In the circle we’re going to rely on two freshmen,” said head coach Brock Culler, Mikah’s father. “If they can battle and throw strikes and the defense makes plays behind them, we’ll be able to grind through some of the teams. There’s some really good teams out there, but hopefully we’ll be one of them at the end of the season once we get it all figured out.”
Having those freshmen pitchers improve throughout the season stands out as one of the Crusaders’ biggest goals.
“I keep going back to the circle, but we want to develop those kids’ maturity level,” Brock Culler said. “They’re obviously talented kids to be playing at this level. We want them to get more mature and to be ready for the postseason.”
The Crusaders are much more experienced at other positions. Senior catcher Madisyn Maly, junior shortstop Boston Boucher, senior first baseman Audra Witmer and junior second baseman Alexis Mudloff provide the team with veterans around the infield.
Senior outfielder Alex Boon serves as the leadoff hitter.
“Our seniors are really good leaders,” Brock Culler said. “They have a lot of softball experience and are vocal kids, good kids. They’re just great with this younger group.
“And then this younger group has been playing softball for a while. They know the game and understand it. The stage isn’t too big for them.”
In addition to the two pitchers, freshman Kylie Gangwish also quickly broke into the starting lineup as a center fielder who bats in the No. 2 spot.
GICC hopes to continually improve before the new-look Class B postseason arrives in October. Four-team subdistricts are set geographically with the 10 winners and six highest wild-card teams advancing to district finals.
The No. 1 seed hosts No. 16, No. 2 hosts No. 15, etc., in a best 2-out-of-3 single-day series to determine who advances to the state tournament in Hastings.
“I love the way districts are done this year,” Brock Culler said. “It helps the entire landscape to get the best softball teams into the state tournament. Hopefully we’re well-rounded there and ready to go at the end of the season.
“Who knows? Maybe we’ll get a shot at it.”