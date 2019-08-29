Having a lot of letterwinners coming back can be really helpful for any team.
The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis hopes that’s beneficial for the 2019 season.
The Crusaders return seven letterwinners for the upcoming season, which has coach James Lowry excited.
“That’s great because those guys knew what to expect when practice starts,” he said. “It creates great competition with everybody, which has been very good so far. It’s been great transition going into the season.”
GICC has five players that played on varsity last season, including senior Eli Fox, who finished seventh at No. 2 singles last year. Jack Friesen and Jacob Mcnamara are the other seniors.
“Those three have great senior leadership,” Lowry said. “They’ve done a great job helping the younger kids out. They are great kids as well.”
Other than the seniors, GICC also returns two other players that played on last year’s state team.
Jackson Henry played at No. 1 singles, while Friesen joined Jackson Farias at No. 1 doubles, while McNamara was a member of the No. 2 doubles team.
Lowry said he’s been impressed with not only those players, but with what Jonathan Schardt and Alex King have done so far.
“It’s hard to say where everyone is going to play, even though I have some ideas,” he said. “There’s just so much competition that there could be a lot of different names up there. We have a lot of kids who put in a lot of time over the summer. Kids will definitely have to work to get their spots.”
Lowry said he’s excited to see what the Crusaders can do in 2019, especially after they finished with only 10.25 points at the state meet last year.
“Last year was somewhat of a down year for us,” Lowry said. “We lost a lot of seniors from the year before and didn’t have a lot of people back. We had only 11 kids last year and this year we’re up to 17. That makes it a lot more fun. I think the kids are looking to see if we can rebound a little bit this year.”
The Crusaders will be at home during the first week of the season. They host Kearney Catholic on Thursday, then have their home tournament with Adams Central, Hastings, Kearney Catholic and Lincoln Christian, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.