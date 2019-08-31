Russ Martinez helped Grand Island Central Catholic get going on the opening night of the football season.
The Crusader junior was 9 of 21 for 138 yards and threw three strikes to helped GICC take a 35-7 win over Malcolm Friday at Northwest High School.
He also had nine carries for 76 yards and scored a touchdown.
Most of those stats came in the first quarter as he started 6 for 6 for 122 yards and two touchdowns. GICC coach Tim Dvorak said he was pleased with how his quarterback played.
“This is really his first start. He had some experience as a freshman but hasn’t really seen too many snaps on the varsity level,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of what he did tonight, both running and passing. He made some good decisions and he is only going to get better and become more efficient.
“And the guys around him made some plays too and that helped.”
Zach Cloud and Isaac Herbek were two of those players. Cloud caught a 7-yard strike to get the Crusaders on the board, then on the next possession, Martinez threw a 39-yard strike to Isaac Herbek to make it 14-0.
For the game, Herbek caught three passes for 78 yards, while Cloud had three catches for 50 yards with two touchdown catches.
“We were able to spread the field around a little and Isaac and Zach made great catches for us,” Dvorak said.
The Crusader defense also made the plays when they had to. Malcolm quarterback Connor Zegar threw three interceptions, including two to Tanner Turek. The first one led to a 1-yard run by Martinez for a 21-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.
Then Malcolm drove the ball to the 2-yard line and the GICC defense stopped them on fourth down. Dvorak said he was pleased with defense despite giving up 195 yards on 43 carries.
“They bent but didn’t break,” Dvorak said. “Defense was absolutely fantastic even though they didn’t play perfect. We came out with a passion and intensity that despite the mistakes we were making, we kept bringing it. It was that aggression that kept us in this game. I’m excited how they played today.”
Malcolm did look like it was going to make a game out of it, On its second possession of the second half, it drove down the field on an 11-play drive where all of the plays came on the ground and was capped on a 21-yard score from Tucker Martin.
For most of the game, GICC was having no luck running the ball. But early in the fourth quarter, Martinez found a seam and sprinted 58 yards to give the Crusaders some breathing room. Even though the Crusaders didn’t score on that possession, Dvorak said that was a big play to turn momentum.
“That was huge but it was kind of being set up through the whole game,” Dvorak said. “It was a read play, and we kept running the sweep to the strong side because that was all we could get. Finally they overplayed it and Russ saw it and made a break for it.”
On the next possession, the Crusaders stopped Malcolm on four downs and took advantage of the field possession as Cloud made a diving catch from Martinez to increase GICC’s lead and never looked back.
Dvorak said he’s glad to see the Crusaders get the win on opening night, despite seeing them finish the game with nine penalties for 61 yards.
“That’s your typical first game right there,” Dvorak said. “You expect some mental mistakes but again that stuff we can improve upon. But the passion, the intensity, the physicality and the intangibles that we showed tonight is something that we have. We can improve on the mistakes and become better for it.”