PREP SOFTBALL
Crusaders open season with lopsided
14-2 rout vs. Lakeview
By Dale Miller
Grand Island Central Catholic made the most of its first plate appearances of the season.
The Crusaders put up 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning Thursday to roll to a 14-2 rout of Columbus Lakeview in three innings at the Veterans Sports Complex.
Lakeview did carry a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the first, but that didn’t last long.
After Alex Boon hit a hard lineout to the first baseman, the Crusaders had 13 straight batters reach safely with the first 10 of them scoring.
“That’s one thing this group is going to do, they’re going to be selective with their pitches and be smart at the plate,” GICC coach Brock Culler said. “I told them I loved how smart we were and I loved our energy level. It’s what you want to do to start a season off.”
The Vikings struggled from the pitching circle. Starter Mallery Schultz lasted one-third of an inning, allowing 10 runs on three hits with five hit batters and four walks.
Kahlan Hooper had a two-run double and Boon a two-run single for GICC’s big hits of the big inning. Boon finished with three straight singles after that season-opening lineout.
That was plenty of support for freshman pitcher Alyssa Breckner, who didn’t allow an earned run while giving up two hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Lakeview left four runners stranded on base.
“I really wanted to see how we were going to do in the circle with our young pitching,” Culler said.
“I thought Alyssa got into some tough situations and really battled her way through it. That’s what I wanted to see tonight. I wanted to see how we were going to be in the circle.
“I had an idea how we were going to be outside of that with our offense and defense, but that was the biggest thing tonight. I was really impressed with how she handled herself.”
GICC’s other freshman pitcher, Culler’s daughter Mikah, was going to pitch the fourth inning but the Crusaders ended the game early via the mercy rule by plating three runs in the bottom of the third.
That young pitching will face tougher tests Saturday at the York quadrangular.
GICC will play O’Neill, York and Class C preseason No. 1-rated Fairbury.
“I wish we played (Friday) night to keep the thing going,” Culler said. “But we’ve got a battle in York this weekend, that’s for sure.”
Col. Lakeview (0-1) 100—2 2 2
GICC (1-0) (10)13—14 6 4
WP—Breckner. LP—Schultz. 2B—GICC, Hooper.