Grand Island Central Catholic has four seniors on its golf team this season.
But in this case, that doesn’t mean the Crusaders are loaded with experience.
“I have four seniors that really did not play a lot of varsity golf because I just graduated five seniors,” said coach Dee Hanssen, who is going into her 15th season at Central Catholic. “But they’re great girls. They’ve really been working, so we’re really back to the basics. I’ve got a good team, but we have a lot of work ahead of us.”
Hanssen said the four seniors didn’t play until they were sophomores. That senior class consists of Olivia Ostdiek, Maddey King, Lizzie Calderon and Logan Hamik.
Hanssen said Ostdiek has been working on her game and will likely be the leader of the team. She said King is a strong driver that can hit the ball a long way.
“That’s fun to see actually,” Hanssen said. “Lizzie Calderon has improved all aspects of her game. I’ve really been pleasantly surprised watching her this year.
“Logan Hamik is just a delightful young lady, and again has really improved. She could be another pretty good little golfer when she gets some confidence and experience this fall.”
Hanssen has just six players on the team. The roster is rounded out by junior Ashlynn Kucera and sophomore Ember Kleint.
Hanssen is excited about Kleint’s potential.
“I look for her to be a really good little golfer her junior and senior years,” Hanssen said. “She’s still in a state of learning it and getting confident.”
Hanssen said the six girls will likely rotate playing on varsity, and that’s a good thing.
“These six, I could pretty much play any one of them, so that’s nice,” she said. “They’ll keep each other on their toes and keep each other getting better, so that’s good.”
The Crusaders saw their streak of state golf tournament appearances snapped a year ago when they got in a tough district at Cozad. This year, they will face the same teams at district, but this time it will be on their home course at Indianhead Golf Club.
“Of course I’d love to see us rise to the occasion and play well at districts,” Hanssen said. “I’m excited that we have it at our home course. Our invite coming up will help us see where we’re at.”
Hanssen still enjoys coaching after 15 years leading the GICC program.
“Each year I just have some wonderful girls to work with,” Hanssen said. “These girls, I’d say they really want to do well this year, so at practice they’re really willing to listen. They’re coachable. They work hard together.”