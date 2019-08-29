Phou Manivong wants the Grand Island Central Catholic cross country teams to be one thing this upcoming season.
That’s positivity.
The Crusader coach wants them positive all the time, whether it’s during a meet or practice or even during school.
“We’re focusing on positivity and what it means to them,” Manivong said. “We want our runners to bring that positive energy on a daily basis, whether it’s to a meet or practice. We hope that rubs off on all the kids this year. We’ll see how that goes.”
All together, GICC brings back a total of six runners — two boys and four girls.
Randall Kim and Jarit Mejia are the returning boy runners.
“Both those kids have made tremendous strides since joining the team,” Manivong said. “Hopefully we can see some improvements from them.”
The girls return Caitlyn McCarraher, Rylee Lonnemann, Sara McCarraher and Lidia Ramirez.
While Manivong said he likes what he has seen from those runners, he’s excited to see what newcomers Grace Herbek, Raegan Gellatly, Julia Pilsl and Maddie Nielsen can do. Gellatly is a two-time state track qualifier in the 3,200, while Pilsl qualified in the 400.
Herbek was close to being a state qualifier in the 800 last year and Nielsen had a strong track season last spring.
“Just like the boys, I expect Caitlyn, Rylee, Sara and Lidia to be improved from last year,” he said. “But I’m excited about the newcomers and their experience from track will help them.”
Manivong hopes to see the Crusader runner makes improvements in their times.
“We’re always looking for that every year,” Manivong said. “If you make strides from year one to year two, we always want to see the same thing the following year.
“We always want to see improvement from all our runners.”
The Crusaders open their season at the Northwest Invite at 4 p.m. Friday at Northwest High School.