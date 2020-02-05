After spending a season adjusting to a significant step up in competition, Casey Burnham figures to be back in a familiar role heading into his sophomore year at Kansas: Batting leadoff and playing center field.
That was the word Burnham got from Jayhawks coach Ritch Price when he rejoined his team after spending the summer playing with the Hastings Sodbusters. Heading into KU’s Feb. 14 season opener against Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee, it appears nothing has changed Price’s mind.
“That definitely gave me confidence coming into the fall when Coach told me he expected me to play a great center field and bat leadoff,” Burnham said Wednesday in a phone interview from Lawrence, Kansas. “It feels good, knowing that he sees me as a leadoff hitter at a Big 12 Conference school. It was a definite confidence-boost going into the fall.
“I’ve played center field and batted leadoff for most of my life, so I’m pretty comfortable with this.”
Burnham hit .237 with five doubles, two triples and a home run as a true freshman for Kansas in 2019. The Grand Island Senior High graduate had an on-base percentage of .338, drawing 17 walks and getting hit by a pitch four times, while scoring 27 runs.
Although Burnham posted respectable numbers for a player who started 41 of 49 games as a newcomer at the NCAA Division I level, he admits it was quite an adjustment, especially at the plate. After all, Burnham batted .422 with a .595 on-base percentage during his senior season in high school, helping the Islanders to an appearance in the 2018 Class A state tournament.
Burnham doubled in his first collegiate at-bat against South Carolina Upstate, but that wasn’t exactly a preview of things to come for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound speedster — save for his first career three-hit day against Northern Illinois on March 1. By midseason, Burnham’s batting average had dipped below the dreaded “Mendoza Line” of .200 and his belief in himself was shaken.
“It was super difficult — my freshman season was a very humbling experience,” Burnham said. “Once the season started and I started to get some playing time and was facing a higher level of pitching, toward the middle of the season, my confidence went way down. But since we had a lot of injuries last year, I kept getting more chances.”
The extra opportunities started paying off on April 21 in the final game of a three-game series against West Virginia. Burnham tied his career high with three hits and closed the season batting at a .358 clip (19 of 53) from that point on.
“Hitting has a lot to do with your state of mind,” Burnham said. “Going into our West Virginia series last year, I was hitting around a buck fifty and I didn’t have any confidence at the plate — had no approach — and didn’t really know what I was doing up there.
“But then on Easter Sunday, I found a way to get a few hits and got my confidence up and then we went to Air Force and I got a few more to kind of get things going.”
That turning point led to the most memorable moment of Burnham’s career. The left-handed swinging Burnham picked the ideal time to slug his first collegiate home run, pulling an 0-2 pitch for a two-out, two-run walk-off round-tripper off the scoreboard in right field for a 4-2 victory over Texas.
“The walk-off against Texas was definitely a moment I’ll never forget,” said Burnham, who was named Big 12 newcomer of the week on May 6. “I was facing their closer, was down 0-2 in the count and my mindset wasn’t really to drive a ball out of the ballpark or into the gap. I was just trying to stay alive and he happened to leave a pitch out over the plate and I hit it well.
“That was a moment that was big for me — big for my confidence and we kept rolling after that.”
Kansas went on to sweep the Longhorns in the three-game home series and won 10 of its final 15 regular-season games in the Big 12, finishing fifth in the conference with a 12-12 league mark. After a 1-2 showing in the conference tournament ended the Jayhawks’ season at 32-26, Burnham said he and his teammates are looking for more in 2020.
“We know we have what it takes to make a run at a regional — that’s the ultimate goal,” Burnham said. “I think we have all the pieces. We have the sticks to score a lot of runs and we have two of our weekend starters coming back and we have a good (junior college) guy who’s coming in to fill that last weekend starting role.
“Plus, our bullpen looks really solid right now, so I’d say expectations are high.”
Price said he’s excited to see Burnham’s improvement since his freshman season.
“Casey has made tremendous progress in his personal development since his freshman year and I’m expecting big things from him as our leadoff hitter in 2020,” said Price, who is entering his 18th season as Kansas’ head coach. “Casey is one of the fastest players in college baseball. He has dramatically improved his short-game skills, leads, reads and jumps on base-stealing techniques and he’s now able to take full advantage of his speed.”
Whether it was beating out bunts for base hits or stealing bases, speed had always been Burnham’s calling card on the diamond. However, Burnham said running the bases was another area of adjustment as he recorded 11 stolen bases, but was caught stealing six times.
“With the catchers in the Big 12, it’s definitely harder to steal bases,” Burnham said. “You can’t just go whenever — you have to know the count, get good jumps and know the pitcher’s leg kick. There’s just a lot that goes into it at this level.”
Burnham hinted that KU fans can expect to see the bunt return to the arsenal this season.
“Bunting was always a big part of my game in high school, but seeing a different level of pitching in college made it harder to adjust,” Burnham said. “I knew I could still bunt and run, but I didn’t utilize that as much and Coach Price told me to use summer ball and fall ball to work on it.
“I was able to improve my bunting technique and I was able to get quite a few hits and improve my placement, too.”
One area Burnham doesn’t need to make any improvement in is his defense. Last season, he was error-free in 115 total chances in the outfield and Burnham said he’s more confident than ever in his glove, making the full-time return to center field.
“That’s where I’m most comfortable,” Burnham said. “I like the idea of being in charge out there and I like running around and being able to track down those fly balls.”
As a second-year player with starting experience, Burnham said he’s eager to take on a heavier load for the Jayhawks this spring.
“I see my role this season as to be an ‘energy guy,’” Burnham said. “To me, that means to make plays in the outfield and since I’m batting at the top of the lineup, to use my speed to get on base and get into scoring position for the meat of our order to score runs.
“Going into last season, I didn’t really know what to expect, but this year, my role is a little bit more defined. I’m just looking to make the biggest impact I can.”
