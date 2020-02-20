OMAHA – All year long, Cameron Graham had a goal of wrestling Valentine’s Gage Krolikowski.
The Cross County/Osceola sophomore, No. 3 at Class C 138 pounds (NEwrestle.com) will get his chance against the three-time state champion in the state semifinals.
Graham earned that chance with a 12-6 win over Logan View’s Hunter McNulty Thursday at the CHI Health Center.
No. 3 David City leads the Class C race with 61 points.
Graham, who improved to 56-0, said he’s excited for the opportunity to knock off the three-time champion.
“I can’t wait,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a great match. I wish it would have been in the finals but I got to wrestle him sometime.”
If Krolikowski wins the title this weekend, he will become the 33rd wrestler to win four titles. CCO coach Matt Carroll said it’s an exciting opportunity for Graham.
“I don’t think anyone is giving Cameron a chance in that match,” he said. “It will be a tough challenge but I know Cameron will be ready for it. We’re just going to try and go out and give our best performance of the season. ”
Graham said he knows what he has to do to defeat Krolikowski.
“He’s pretty good, and I just need to wrestle smart and my match,” he said. “I can’t let him control the pace. I just need to have fun too because it’s going to be exciting wrestling a great wrestler like him.”
Graham will have a teammate in the semifinals. Bryce Reed, No. 8 at 145, knocked off top-ranked Morgan McGinley of Valentine, 16-14 in overtime.
Reed trailed 14-10 in 10 seconds left before scoring a takedown and putting McGinley on his back for two nearfall points to tie it up. Reed scored the winning takedown with 15 seconds left.
“That might have been the craziest I’ve ever witnessed at the state tournament. That might have been the match of the day,” Carroll said. “That was a gutted out performance by him and I feel like he’s been overlooked all year. He really laid it all on the line there.”
Reed takes on No. 5 Jeaven Scdoris of Milford.
Carroll said he’s excited to get two into the semifinals. Those efforts have Cross County/Osceola tied for eighth with 25 points as it went 6-2 on the opening day.
“We had a great day today,” Carroll said. “Our kids really went out and wrestled a great two rounds.”
Ord had a successful day as well in putting three wrestlers into the semifinals.
Colton Rowse (No. 2 at 132), Garrett Kluthe (No. 3 at 152) and Ethan Gabriel (No. 1 at 195) earned semifinal berths after each grabbed a pair of wins for the Chants, who sit in sixth place with 30 points.
That came after none of the three were in the semifinals last year. Rowse and Gabriel missed the state tournament because of injuries and Kluthe was 0-2 in last year’s tournament.
“It’s crazy with Ethan and Colton, who had earned some medals at state before, being gone last year, and having them back just helps our team out so much,” Ord coach Johnathan Ference said. “And Garrett had a tough quarterfinal matchup but he came through big for us (a 9-1 major decision over Grant Lindsley of Shelby/Rising City). We had a good day.”
Ord couldn’t quite get CJ Hoevet into the 285-pound semifinals. The No. 2-rated Chant fell to No. 3 Jake Ingwersen of David City 6-5.
Kelen Meyer lost in his first-round match.
“Those two losses hurt but I’m sure they’ll bounce back and win some matches in the consolation rounds,” Ference said. “I think we have a chance to finish this tournament pretty well.”
Other Class C wrestlers from the area also earned semifinal berths
n Broken Bow had a pair of teammates win quarterfinal matches in Casey Faulkenberry (No. 2 at 126) and Lathan Duda (No. 1 at 182). Faulkenberry pinned No. 4 Ethan Zegers in 2:21, while Duda earned a 16-3 major decision over No. 4 Kyle Sterup of Cross County/Osceola. Faulkenberry battles No. 6 Isaiah Shields, who knocked off No. 3 and defending champion Daniel Escandon of Gibbon, while Duda has No. 5 Brady Knott of Louisville.
n Arcadia-Loup City’s Jakob Jerabek earned a berth into the 285-pound semifinals after pinning No. 4 Alex Miller of Logan View. The top-ranked Rebel battles No. 7 Owen Schramm of David City Aquinas.
n Ravenna’s Jesse Drahota is in the 170-pound semifinal after earning an 8-5 win over Aquinas’ Ben Kment. The No. 8-rated Drahata takes on top-ranked Dylan Vodicka of David City.
n Twin River’s Jaxon Jones scored a 13-2 major decision over Milford’s Carter Springer for his spot in the 160 semifinals. The No. 5 rated Jones battles No. 2 Conner Schutz of Hi-Line.
n Boone Central/Newman Grove’s Gavin Dozler made the 113 semifinals with a 5-0 win over Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun. The No. 4-rated Cardinal takes on No. 3 Zachary Dickau of Hi-Line.
