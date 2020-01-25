With a 10-day layoff, Class C-2 No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic entered Saturday’s showdown against C-1 No. 3 Adams Central well prepared.
That’s never a guarantee that a team will look well prepared when it steps out onto the court.
But in this case, the Crusaders certainly did.
GICC held the previously unbeaten Patriots to 13 points under their previous season low and 27.0% shooting to pick up a 54-40 victory.
“It’s a good win for us,” Crusaders coach Tino Martinez said. “With our schedule, the next game is always tough. We’re going to feel good about this for a couple of days and then on Monday we’ll get back at it.
“But it’s good for confidence. They’re a very good team. So when you can hold a team like that to 40 and win by double digits — and I don’t want to take anything away from Adams Central when I say this — maybe when you didn’t play your best offensively for portions of the game, you’ve got to feel good about that.”
Central Catholic (13-1) had the long break between games due to its Jan. 17 home game against Aquinas being postponed.
Martinez said the layoff wasn’t a concern entering this battle.
“We prepared for Aquinas last Friday and then it didn’t end up happening, so we switched to Adams Central on Friday when that game got postponed,” he said. “I thought we had a great week of prep all week. Our scout team was spot on for us this week and gave us good looks. (The layoff) didn’t concern me just because our preparation was so good this week.”
Adams Central coach Zac Foster complimented the Crusaders on their preparation and execution.
“It was a great high school basketball game — two really good teams,” he said. “Tip your hat to GICC for their preparation and their planning. They are very well coached and they had a great plan for us.
“They hurt us in the 1-3-1 a little more than other people have.”
Adams Central (14-1) struggled shooting throughout the game. It went 5-for-19 in the first half, including 2-for-9 in the second quarter with all of those shots coming from behind the 3-point line.
“For us to win against really high-level competition, we’ve got to make shots,” Foster said. “It’s just the nature of our team. We don’t have a great post presence, especially when the other team has 6-9 in the middle. So it’s going to come down to us making shots, and we just didn’t shoot the ball well enough really to come out on top.
“I thought our guys tried. We’ll live with those shots all year from those guys.”
The Crusaders used 11 unanswered points over the end of the first quarter and start of the second to go up 18-8. They held a double-digit lead for much of the rest of the game.
“We were getting stops and rebounding the ball,” Martinez said. “I thought that could have been bigger than 11-0. I thought we missed some shots we normally don’t. That probably had something to do with being defended better than some nights.
“I thought the run could have been bigger and I thought we let some things get away from us there. I thought we could have pushed that lead a little bigger before half.”
He said execution of details was the key to holding Adams Central’s scoring down. The Patriots never scored more than five unanswered points.
“When you have a team like that that can score it in a lot of ways and they can shoot it like they can, you have to have proper closeouts,” Martinez said. “They run a lot of sets, so you have to take a few of their options away, and I thought we did that.”
Offensively, the Crusaders had another balanced scoring attack. Koby Bales and Marcus Lowry each had 10 points. Isaac Herbek added nine while Russ Martinez and Dei Jengmer each chipped in eight.
Cam Foster led Adams Central with a game-high 19 points and was 12-for-14 from the free-throw line.
Zac Foster said GICC was a great challenge for the Patriots to face.
“They’re very, very good,” he said. “They would be my pick to win C-2, in my opinion. It’s one of those you give credit to those guys. They’ve got good guards and they’ve got a big guy (Jengmer) underneath that’s a problem for us. So their plan offensively and their discipline is on point.
“I think whenever you play them, you know what you’re going to get. You aren’t going to get anybody that’s more well coached or well disciplined. It’s a credit to their coaches and their kids.”
GICC 54, Adams Central 40
ADAMS CENTRAL (14-1)
Tyler Slechta 3-7 0-0 7, Lucas Bohlen 1-7 0-0 3, Dante Boelhower 1-4 0-0 3, Cam Foster 3-13 12-14 19, Gavin Lipovsky 1-5 2-4 4, Travis Niemeyer 1-1 1-2 4, Drew Vonderfecht 0-0 0-0 0, Cameron Lancaster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-37 15-20 40.
GICC (13-1)
Russ Martinez 2-7 2-3 8, Koby Bales 5-10 0-1 10, Isaac Herbek 3-8 2-2 9, Marcus Lowry 4-6 1-2 10, Dei Jengmer 4-4 0-2 8, Tanner Turek 2-3 0-0 6, Brayden Wenzl 0-0 3-5 3. Totals 20-38 8-15 54.
Adams Central 8 8 11 13—40
GICC 14 10 16 14—54
3-point field goals—AC 5-20 (Slechta 1-3, Bohlen 1-6, Boelhower 1-3, Foster 1-4, Lipovsky 0-3, Niemeyer 1-1), GICC 5-16 (Martinez 2-7, Bales 0-1, Herbek 1-4, Lowry 0-1, Turek 2-3). Fouled out—Herbek. Rebounds—AC 19 (Slechta 5), GICC 31 (Lowry 8). Assists—AC 5 (Slechta 3), GICC 10 (Herbek 5). Turnovers—AC 5, GICC 12. Total fouls—AC 17, GICC 17. Technicals—none.
GIRLS
GICC 47, Adams Central 37
Class C-2 No. 7-rated Grand Island Central Catholic took the lead for good late in the first half against Adams Central Saturday.
And while the Crusaders never really got comfortable after that, they were able to stretch the lead out at the end to pick up a 47-37 victory.
“I didn’t think we played our best game,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said. “I thought defensively we just didn’t move our feet again. But I guess a win’s a win.
“It was just kind of a blah game, I felt. I didn’t think anybody really stood out doing great. I felt like our girls looked slow and tired, but beating Adams Central, that’s a good win because they’re a good basketball team and they’re well coached. They have a lot of good athletes on that team.”
Adams Central (9-7) trailed 26-20 at the half but made it a one-possession game twice in the third quarter after falling behind by nine.
“I thought their defense was really good all night,” Patriots coach Evan Smith said. “We found some ways to attack their zone there in the third quarter and hit some shots. That’s ultimately the reason we got it to where we did and then the reason we fell behind again. We stopped hitting shots.”
Nine turnovers in the fourth quarter hampered the Patriots as they tried to mount a comeback.
“We had some kids handling the ball who aren’t always comfortable handling it,” Smith said. “You get rushed in those situations. We talked about it after the game that it was a good experience for our kids to have some of those late-game experiences where we have to play the foul game and then try to get back and push the issue a little bit.”
Gracie Woods came off the bench to lead the Crusaders with 12 points. She was closely followed by Rylie Rice (11 points) and Katie Maser (10).
“That was one thing that was nice, the balanced scoring which is what we need,” Stacia Rice said. “I thought our posts could do a little bit more in regards to the high/low and movement. Fortunately, when you have a face-guard on Rylie the whole time, you’re going to get open a lot. I think our other girls really need to take advantage of that.”
The win capped off a stretch of three games in five days for the Crusaders (11-5), who suffered a loss at Wood River to start out the week.
“Tuesday was probably the worst day of my life, then on Thursday we got a good win against Centura,” Stacia Rice said. “I feel the best about tonight. Thursday we probably played better as a team, but I think Adams Central is a better team. Getting a win against Adams Central is always a positive thing.”
Jessica Babcock and Bryn Lang both had nine points for the Patriots.
GICC 47, Adams Central 37
ADAMS CENTRAL (9-7)
Jessica Babcock 4-11 0-0 9, Bryn Lang 3-9 0-0 9, Caitlyn Scott 4-7 0-0 8, Cami Wellensiek 0-1 0-0 0, Kylie Dierks 1-5 5-6 7, Rachel Goodon 0-4 3-8 3, Lauryn Scott 0-4 1-2 1, Libby Trausch 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 12-47 9-16 37.
GICC (11-5)
Jenna Heidelk 2-3 2-2 7, Katie Maser 2-14 6-9 10, Rylie Rice 4-14 1-2 11, Elli Steenson 0-2 0-2 0, Chloe Cloud 3-5 0-0 6, Gracie Woods 3-5 4-4 12, Alyssa Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Raegan Gallatly 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Mudloff 0-1 1-4 1, Lucy Ghaifan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-45 14-23 47.
Adams Central 12 8 9 8—37
GICC 13 13 11 10—47
3-point field goals—AC 4-17 (Babcock 1-3, Lang 3-8, C. Scott 0-3, Trausch 0-3), GICC 5-15 (Heidelk 1-1, Maser 0-4, Rice 2-6, Woods 2-3, Wilson 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—AC 38 (Babock, Goodon 5), GICC 37 (Maser 8). Assists—AC 9 (C. Scott 3), GICC 6 (Heidelk 2). Turnovers–AC 19, GICC 14. Total fouls—AC 19, GICC 14. Technicals—none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.