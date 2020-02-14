Burwell could almost do no wrong offensively in the first half.
Especially from behind the 3-point line.
The Longhorns were 10 of 18 (56%) from behind the arc in the opening half. For the game, they hit 12 3-pointers, which helped them grab a 73-45 win over Heartland Lutheran Friday.
Burwell coach Adam Stolzer said it was ball movement that allowed the Longhorns to get good looks. Overall, Burwell was 19 of 34 (56%) in the first half and led 51-30 at the break.
“I thought we were moving the ball well on offense,” Stolzer said. “We got shooters that work hard and put in a lot of time. We needed a game like that. It was fun to watch them. It was a total team effort and everyone wanted to be a part of it and we scored 73 points. We’re happy with that.”
That shooting allowed Heartland Lutheran to play catchup the rest of the way. The Red Hornets were 13 of 28 (46%)in the first half, but most of the time, they were putting up quick shots after Burwell hit its 3-pointers. HL coach Phil Bader said he was impressed with what Burwell did in the first half, especially from the 3-point line.
“You’re not going to beat a team who shoots like that in a half, especially from the 3-point line,” Bader said. “Once we got behind, we tried to match that with quick shots and that’s not our thing. We tried to do too much.”
Barak Birch led the Longhorns with 20 points, while Jase Williams chipped in 17 points. Carter Mann had 10 points and nine rebounds. Burwell was missing Levi Bode, who was out with influenza.
“We just have tough kids who play hard and I thought Barak and Carter really did a nice job for us inside for us,” Stolzer said. “I thought we showed some toughness inside too.”
Quinston Larsen led the Red Hornets with 13 points, while Justus Bader chipped in 10.
“I thought our kids played very hard. We still scored 30 points in the first half and that’s good for us,” coach Bader said. “It just got away from us.”
Burwell 73, HL 45
BURWELL (9-9)
Plock 1-3 0-0 2, Critel 3-11 0-0 9, Williams 5-9 4-6 17, T. Gideon 0-1 0-1 0, Dwyer 0-7 0-0 0, Hunt 3-8 1-1 9, H. Gideon 2-7 0-0 4, Busch 0-0 1-2 1, Birch 7-11 2-2 20, Mann 4-5 2-4 10, Elliot 0-1 0-0 0, Gebhardt 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 25-66 10-17 73.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (9-12)
Oman 2-4 0-0 6, Nikodym 0-0 0-2 0, Wiegert 2-5 0-0 6, Bader 5-12 0-0 10, Larsen 6-15 1-2 13, Weaver 0-1 0-0 0, Rathjen 4-8 2-2 10, Nyanok 0-2 0-0 0, Carpenter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 3-6 45.
Burwell 21 30 14 8—73
Heartland Lutheran 16 14 8 7—45
3-pointers — Burwell 12-32 (Birch 4-7, Critel 3-8, Williams 3-7, Hunt 2-7, Dwyer 0-3). Heartland Lutheran 4-15 (Oman 2-4, Wiegert 2-4, Bader 0-2, Larsen 0-4, Rathjen 0-1). Rebounds — B: 41 (Mann 9). HL: 27 (Bader 12). Turnovers — B: 9; HL: 17. Total fouls — B: 11, HL: 16. Technials — Oman.
GIRLS
Burwell 39,
Heartland Lutheran 20
Two runs helped Burwell be successful against Heartland Lutheran.
The Longhorns hit three 3-pointers for a 12-0 lead, then went on an 11-2 run to start the fourth quarter. That added up to a 39-20 win over the Red Hornets.
Nikia Williams hit two 3s, while Carlie Helgoth added another one to put Burwell up 12-0 before Brianna VanBibber scored for Heartland Lutheran at the end of the first quarter.
After scoring 11 points in the next two quarters, Hayley Hughes scored five points, including a 3-pointer to start the 11-2 run. Two quick scores from Hannah Gurney put the game to 34-14.
“We hit some 3s early that helped open it up for us,” Burwell coach Garrett Mann said. “We didn’t shoot well afterward but that did help us a bit. But Hayley’s 3-pointer really sparked our offense in the fourth quarter.”
The Red Hornets couldn’t get much going as they were 8 of 31 (26%) from the floor, committed 20 turnovers and gave up 13 offensive rebounds.
“It was a tough night for us,” HL coach Brad Bills said. “We turned the ball over too much and gave up a lot of offensive rebounds. We just struggled tonight and weren’t as quick on defense as we can be.”
Hughes and Gurney each led Burwell with nine points, while Jessica Zehendner paced Heartland Lutheran with 10 points in the loss.
Burwell 39, HL 20
BURWELL (10-11)
Jensen 2-3 1-2 3, Hughes 4-7 0-0 9, C. Gideon 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 0-2 0-0 0, Helgoth 2-11 1-6 5, A. Gideon 1-6 1-2 3, Williams 2-8 0-0 6, Gurney 4-9 1-4 9, Marshall 1-1 0-0 2, Schott 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-49 4-14 39.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (6-15)
Bexten 0-7 0-0 0, Graham 3-6 0-0 6, VanBibber 2-6 0-0 4, Maier 0-2 0-2 0, Zehendner 3-8 3-6 10, Larsen 0-1 0-0 0, Saddler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 8-31 3-8 20
Burwell 12 6 5 16—39
Heartland Lutheran 2 5 5 8—20
3-pointers — B: 4-21 (Williams 2-8, Helgoth 1-6, Hughes 1-3, Owens 0-1, C. Gideon 0-1, A. Gideon 0-2). HL: 1-5 (Zehendner 1-4, VanBibber 0-1) Rebounds — B: 32 (Gurney 9), HL: 30 (Maier 8). Turnoevers — B: 10, HL: 20. Total fouls — B: 14, HL: 9.
