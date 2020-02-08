KEARNEY — Burwell simply just ran into a buzzsaw in Plainview.
The top-ranked and defending state champion Pirates were simply too much for the Longhorns, taking the Class D state title with a 54-21 win Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.
It was the second-straight season Plainview has defeated Burwell in the Class D final. The Pirates downed the Longhorns 48-27 in last year’s final.
“Last year was fun and the kids wanted to do it again,” Plainview coach Dean Boyer said.
Burwell co-coach Luke Gideon was impressed with Plainview
“Plainview is tough. Regardless of any class, I think they can compete with any team — dual wise,” he said. “They are as good as any team out there and we knew that coming in.”
Burwell did grab the early momentum when Tate Phillips, No. 6 at 120 pounds, pinned Scout Ashburn, No. 1 at 113 pounds who the Pirates bumped up.
But Plainview took control after that, winning the next five matches that included pins Keagan Mosel (132), Bode Wortman (145) and Will Gunning (No. 3 at 152). Nate Christensen (No. 2 at 138) recorded a forfeit win and Tanner Frahm (126) posted a 4-0 win over Hays Jensen.
Lucas Hammer (195) and Collin Gale (No. 2 at 195) also recorded pins for the Pirates while Ashton Dane (No. 3 at 106) and Eli Lanham (No. 1 at 106 who moved up to 113) grabbed forfeit victories and Alizae Mejia (No. 3 at 170) had a 6-1 decision over Alex Gideon.
Plainview posted dominating wins over No. 8 Winside (76-4) and No. 4 Mullen (50-14) before the championship dual with Burwell. Boyer said he feels Plainview is more experienced than last year’s team.
“This team is different from last year’s as we were just a bunch of young, wide-eyed kids who were wrestling hard,” he said. “But this year, they are calmer and more seasoned. I have a hard time reading this sometime but our kids really came out and wrestled well today.”
Hunter Mayfield (285) earned a pin, while Jace Ostrom (160) posted a 6-4 overtime win over Matt Christensen and Corey Dawe (No. 1 at 182) had a forfeit win.
Gideon said he’s happy to see the Longhorns get to the Class D finals, which was their fourth consecutive trip. They won the 2018 state title and were the 2017 and 2019 state runner-up.
“It’s not easy getting here,” he said. “You got to win some crucial matches here to get to this point and we had to win some big duals to qualify for this event. I’m proud of what our kids did today. Hopefully we can use this momentum going into districts next week.”
Plainview, who also won the individual tournament last year, and Burwell will both compete in the Class D, District 1 Meet in Plainview next week.
Class D championship
Plainview 54, Burwell 21
120 — Tate Phillips, BUR, pinned Scout Ashburn, PLA, no time given; 126 — Tanner Frahm, PLA, dec. Hays Jensen, BUR, 4-0; 132 — Keagan Mosel, PLA, pinned Cooper Phillips, BUR, 1:38; 138 — Nate Christensen, PLA, won by forf.; 145 — Bode Wortman, PLA, pinned Cody Mayfield, BUR, 0:37; 152 — Will Gunning, PLA, pinned Dominic Tolfa, BUR, 2:19; 160 — Jace Ostrom, BUR, dec. Matt Christensen, PLA, 6-4, SV-1; 170 — Alizae Mejia, PLA, dec. Alex Gideon, BUR, 6-1; 182 — Corey Dawe, BUR, won by forf.; 195 — Lucas Hammer, PLA, pinned Tyler Dawe, BUR, 4:40; 220 — Collin Gale, PLA, pinned Jacob Busch, BUR, 4:46; 285 — Hunter Mayfield, BUR, pinned Julio Tellez, PLA, 0:32; 106 — Ashton Dane, PLA, won by forf.; 113 — Eli Lanham, PLA, won by forf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.