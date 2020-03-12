LINCOLN – Doniphan-Trumbull couldn’t stop BRLD from reaching 50 wins.
The Class C-2, No. 1 and defending champion Wolverines, who are the No. 2 seed, did about everything well to take their 50th consecutive victory during a 71-46 win over the Cardinals Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
BRLD had four players in double figures, while hitting seven 3-pointers, outrebounding Doniphan-Trumbull 31-23 and with 10 steals.
The Wolverines broke open a close game and went on a 15-0 run for a 28-12 lead in the second quarter to take control.
“It feels good (to win 50 consecutive games),” BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. “To be able to do that is special. The team chemistry has been very good over the years. I’ll take that over anything.”
DT coach Kelan Buhr was impressed with the Wolverines.
“They are very good,” Buhr said. “They are definitely up there with the teams we’ve lost to this year. They are big, fast, athletic, make 3s and all that. They are just a very good team.”
The lead grew to as many as 61-27 in the fourth quarter. But the Cardinals didn’t quit.
Doniphan-Trumbull outscored BRLD 22-13 and hit five 3-pointers during the quarter.
Lucas Vogt led the Wolverines with 19 points, while Dylan Beulter added 16, Jaxon Johnson had 12 and Darwin Snyder had 10. Meyer said it’s great to have that balance.
“They’ve been playing together for a long and it shows,” he said. “And they’ve done it against tough teams growing up so they are used to playing in tough atmospheres. That helps and it’s just another game to them.”
Keithan Stafford paced the Cardinals with 15 points, while Griffith Hendricks added 12.
The win puts the Wolverines into the C-2 semifinals at 8:45 p.m. Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The state tournament berth was the first for Doniphan-Trumbull since finishing third in 2014.
Buhr said he’s proud of getting the Cardinals to the state tournament and also for what they did during the season.
“Our kids are fighters. We’re down 30 and our fans are going crazy and the kids are continuing to battle,” he said. “You don’t see that a lot. I can’t say enough about our five seniors (Cade Sterner, Angelo Shafer, Hendricks, Riley Carpenter and Stafford). They played hard throughout. They all led by example and are great human beings.
“If your season is going to end, it might as well be at the state tournament. The kids were deserving of this. I’ve been fortunate to coach these kids for this moment. Hopefully we can continue to make this a consistent thing.”
Doniphan-Trumbull ends its season at 20-6.
