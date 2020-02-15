BRLD certainly earned its 45th consecutive win.
Lucas Vogt hit all six shots in 1-and-1 situations over the final 43.7 seconds Saturday to help the Class C-2 No. 1-rated Wolverines hold off Class B No. 2 Hastings 61-57 in the Heartland Hoops Classic.
“They had the height on us,” BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. “We had the speed, we just had to utilize it. That was the difference in the game, right off the bat. It just stayed even throughout the game.
“Of course, they closed it in there and we hit some big shots in the end. Lucas made some big free throws in the end. We just had to finish it out.”
Having won its previous 21 games this season by at least nine points, going into the final minute leading only 55-53 was a new experience for BRLD (Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur).
How often does BRLD practice those late-game tight situations?
“Honestly, not a whole lot,” Meyer said. “We probably should do it a little bit more. We’ve just got to get the ball into Lucas’ hands and let him go to work. He dribbles the ball so well, it’s so tough to trap him. He’s a good free-throw shooter, and the bigger the game, the better he steps up.”
Vogt, who had eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, hit his final four free throws after Jake Schroeder sank a pair to bring the Tigers (18-3) within 57-55 with 26.6 seconds to go.
Hastings coach Lance Creech said he knew that BRLD would be a tough challenge.
“I tried to explain that to our guys all week,” he said. “You don’t win 40-plus games on accident. I don’t care what level you play at. I thought that they really got after us in the first half and caused a lot of problems.
“I didn’t like our focus and communication early on the defensive end. And they have pieces. They can shoot it, they can drive it, they have a post game, they have an athletic slasher. At whatever level of basketball, if you have those components, you’re going to be good.”
BRLD used its speed to take a 22-13 lead early in the second quarter and a 30-23 advantage at the half.
Creech had installed a zone defense in the prior weeks just for this game instead of Hastings’ usual man.
“I had an opportunity to go watch them play (Friday) night at Logan View,” he said. “I drove home white-knuckled the whole time because I was nervous about the pressure they can put on you in the paint, whether it is post feeds, whether it is slashing, whether it is penetration. Then they do such a good job of sharing the basketball. …
“They’re a fun team to watch – (just) not from where I was sitting.”
Both teams shot over 50% from the floor, and Hastings finally was able to catch up in the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer by Connor Creech – who had 23 points – put the Tigers up 43-41 with 7:16 left in the game, their first lead since it was 1-0. Schroeder added 11 points while Hagan Hilgendorf and Mike Boeve both contributed 10.
But BRLD, which was led by Darwin Snyder’s 24 points and six 3-pointers, closed it out in the end.
Hastings now has a week off before beginning subdistrict play. Its three losses in the regular season came in double overtime to Class B No. 5 Mount Michael Benedictine, by three points to C-1 No. 2 Adams Central and by four to C-2 No. 1 BRLD.
“We’ve got to get healthy and I told our guys after the game that we’ve got to get back to being boring,” Creech said. “We have to do the little things better than anybody else that we’re going to face. That’s jump stops, that’s shot fakes. … We’ve got to get back to being boring like we were early in the year. We were excellent at the things that are boring to do, and that’s just the little details.”
