Don.-Trumbull 52, Sandy Creek 44

HASTINGS — Griffin Hendricks put up 20 points to Doniphan-Trumbull advance to the Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 final at Adams Central.

Keithan Stafford added 15 points for the Cardinals, who will battle No. 4 Sutton in the final Thursday.

Sandy Creek 8 8 12 16—44

Doniphan-Trumbull (19-4) 13 7 15 17—52

SANDY CREEK—Mach 26, Anderson 5, Biltoft 6, Shaw 7.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Sadd 9, Sterner 5, Smith 3, Hendricks 20, Stafford 15

Twin River 62, Cross County 53

DAVID CITY — Twin River jumped to a 38-25 halftime lead and never looked back in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 7 Tournament at Aquinas.

Nolan Ramaekers led the Titans with 19 points, while Ross Hebda added 13.

Cael Lundstrom paced the Cougars with 19 points in the loss.

Twin River takes on top-seeded Shelby-Rising City in the subdistrict final Thursday.

Twin River (15-9) 14 23 7 18—62

Cross County (18-7) 10 15 13 15—53

TWIN RIVER—Graham 11, Ramaekers 19, Buhl 11, Koziol 4, Frenzen 4, Hebda 13.

CROSS COUNTY—Lundstrom 19, Seim 3, Hild 1, Rystrom 2, Hollinger 14, Noyd 14.

