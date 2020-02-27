FILE PHOTO: Basketball

Twin River 78, Shelby-RC 73

DAVID CITY — Nolan Ramaekers poured in 28 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Twin River to a 78-73 overtime win over Shelby-Rising City in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 7 final at Aquinas High School.

Ross Bebda added 15 points and Chase Buhl 14 as Twin River (16-9) advanced to a district final.

Colin Wingard scored 31 and Jeff Pinneo 28 for Shelby-Rising City.

Twin River (16-9) 10 21 22 10 13—78

Shelby-RC (18-6) 9 16 21 19 8—73

TWIN RIVER — Graham 9, Ramaekers 28, Buhl 14, Koziol 5, Frenzen 7, Hebda 15.

SHELBY-RC — Belt 4, Long 8, Hoatson 2, Pinneo 28, Wingard 31.

Sutton 73, Don.-Trumbull 49

HASTINGS — CadeWiseman scored 22 points to lead Sutton to a 73-49 victory over Doniphan-Trumbull in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 final at Adams Central High School.

Tyler Baldwin added 16 points for Sutton while Colton Haight had 11 and Jacob Haight 10.

Griffen Hendricks scored 17 points for Doniphan-Trumbull and Keithan Stafford added 10.

The Cardinals will still advance to a district final at a site and time to be announced Friday.

Doniphan-Trumbull (19-5) 10 10 9 20—49

Sutton (22-2) 13 18 24 18—73

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL — Sadd 2, Sterner 3, Detamore 3, Shafer 5, Smith 4, Hndricks 17, STock 2, Carpenter 3, Stafford 10.

SUTTON — Wiseman 22, Jones 4, C. Haight 11, Alberts 2, J. Haight 10, Herndon 2, Skalka 6, Baldwin 16.

