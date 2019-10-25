KEARNEY — The Boone Central/Newman Grove girls cross country team had won every meet it had competed in this season.
The Cardinals found similar results at the state cross country meet.
The BCNG girls didn’t lose a single meet this season, capping it with the Class C girls state title Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
The Cardinals took the title with 44 points, 13 more than runner-up Milford.
BCNG coach Justin Harris said he was almost in disbelief that the Cardinals did not drop a meet this season that included a schedule where they beat Class D champion Ainsworth as well as Class C third-place finisher Columbus Scotus a number of times.
“That’s impressive because we ran against a lot of great teams. That’s made us better. I’m grateful for working with a bunch of great individuals every day,” he said. “They come to practice every day ready to work and they have great attitudes. The girls had a great day and all of the them ran really well.”
Jordan Soto-Stopak led the Cardinals with a third-place finish in 19:56.4. That gave the junior her third state medal of her career.
She said she was happy to know that the Cardinals are bringing home the Class C trophy for the third time since 2014.
“I’m really excited that we were able to do this,” she said. “I know we worked really hard this season. I’m glad to see all the hard work paid off.”
Soto-Stopak was in the top five in the entire race and slowly increased that lead around the 2-mile marker.
Alicia Weeder and Morgann Johnson also helped BCNG by finishing 19th and 20th at 20:53.8 and 20:55.7, respectively. Autumn Simons was 46th at 21:44.7, while Kyla Kruse came in 89th at 23:45.5 and Tessa Hamlin was 96th at 26:21.5.
Harris said he knew it was going to take a team effort to win the title.
“We knew Jordan was going to be toward the top, but we need our other runners to step up,” Harris said. “Jordan might not have finished where she wanted but she ran great. Morgan and Alicia ran where they needed to be. They were close to medaling but they still helped us today. Both girls were back a ways during the race but they pushed through and finished strong. I thought Autumn Simons ran where she needed to be as well. She passed some runners near the end.”
And the future still looks bright for the Cardinals as all six competitors are underclassmen. They were also running without junior Samantha Weeder, a two-time medalist who missed the entire season because of an injury.
“It’s been disappointing not to have her run this year but she’s been the biggest supporter to the girls. She’s helped the younger girls who haven’t been out for cross country very well,” Harris said. “I’m sure she’ll be hungry for next year as I’m sure all the girls will for wanting to get another title.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.