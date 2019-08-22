The fourth annual Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic will take place this weekend throughout Grand Island.
There will be 29 high school teams, which includes all four city schools, participating in the event.
Heartland Lutheran will host matches on both Friday and Saturday, while Grand Island Senior High, Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic will use both of their gyms for matches on Saturday.
The matches will be jamboree matches, which will be preseason matches and teams will only play two sets.
A few teams that reached the state tournament last year will participating in the event, which includes both Northwest and GICC, along with Millard South, Elkhorn, Elkhorn South (Class B state runner-up), Hastings St. Cecilia, Lincoln Lutheran (C-1 state runner-up), Summerland (cooping with Ewing, who was D-2 runner-up, Clearwater and Orchard) and Mullen.
The event will also feature four NAIA schools, with matches at Hastings College Friday and Saturday.
The Broncos, who are picked to finish fourth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, will play three matches against nationally ranked teams. They will open against No. 22 Bellevue University at 7 p.m. Friday. They they play No. 3 Grand View University at noon and No. 10 Eastern Oregon at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $10 and valid for the day at all four hosting high schools and at Hastings College and will also be valid as gate admission to the Nebraska State Fair.
2019 Bill Marshall Classic
Grand Island Senior High
West Gym
Saturday, Aug. 24
10 a.m. — Grand Island vs. Elkhorn
11 a.m. — Millard South vs. Elkhorn
Noon — Grand Island vs. Elkhorn South
1 p.m. — Millard South vs. Elkhorn South
Grand Island Senior High
East Gym
Saturday, August 24
10 a.m. — Adams Central vs. Wood River
11 a.m. — Wood River vs. Sutton
Noon — Adams Central vs. Arcadia Loup City
1 p.m. — Arcadia-Loup City vs. Sutton
Grand Island Central Catholic
Gym 1
Saturday, August 24
10 a.m. — Grand Island CC vs. Columbus Lakeview
11 a.m. — Columbus Lakeview vs. Hastings
Noon — Ogallala vs. Grand Island CC
1 p.m. — Hastings vs. Ogallala
Grand Island Central Catholic
Gym 2
Saturday, August 24
10 a.m. — Summerland vs. Axtell
11 a.m. — Axtell vs. Schuyler
Noon — Summerland vs. Schuyler
Northwest High Gym 1
Saturday, Aug. 24
10 a.m. — Northwest vs. Hasting St. Cecelia
11 a.m. — Fremont. Vs. Northwest
Noon — Lincoln Lutheran. Vs. Fremont
1 p.m. — Hastings St. Cecelia vs. Lincoln Lutheran
Northwest High Gym 2
Saturday, Aug. 24
10 a.m. — Elgin Public-Pope John vs. Palmer
11 a.m. — Pender vs. Elgin Public-Pope John
Noon — Palmer vs. Pender
Heartland Lutheran
Friday, Aug. 23
2:30 p.m. — Heartland Lutheran vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
3:30 p.m. — Brady vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
4:30 p.m. — Heartland Lutheran vs. Brady
Heartland Lutheran
Saturday, Aug. 24
10 a.m. — Anselmo-Merna vs. Spalding Academy
11 a.m. — Mullen vs. Winside
Noon — Spalding Academy vs. Mullen
1 p.m. — Anselmo-Merna vs. Winside
Hastings College- Lynn Farrell Gymnasium
Friday, Aug. 23
1 p.m. — Bellevue University vs. Grand View University
5 p.m. — Grand View University vs. Eastern Oregon University
7 p.m. — Hastings College vs. Bellevue University
Saturday, Aug. 24
10 a.m. — Eastern Oregon University vs. Bellevue University
Noon — Hastings College vs. Grand View University
4 p.m. — Hastings College vs. Eastern Oregon University