The fourth annual Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic will take place this weekend throughout Grand Island.

There will be 29 high school teams, which includes all four city schools, participating in the event.

Heartland Lutheran will host matches on both Friday and Saturday, while Grand Island Senior High, Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic will use both of their gyms for matches on Saturday.

The matches will be jamboree matches, which will be preseason matches and teams will only play two sets.

A few teams that reached the state tournament last year will participating in the event, which includes both Northwest and GICC, along with Millard South, Elkhorn, Elkhorn South (Class B state runner-up), Hastings St. Cecilia, Lincoln Lutheran (C-1 state runner-up), Summerland (cooping with Ewing, who was D-2 runner-up, Clearwater and Orchard) and Mullen.

The event will also feature four NAIA schools, with matches at Hastings College Friday and Saturday.

The Broncos, who are picked to finish fourth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, will play three matches against nationally ranked teams. They will open against No. 22 Bellevue University at 7 p.m. Friday. They they play No. 3 Grand View University at noon and No. 10 Eastern Oregon at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $10 and valid for the day at all four hosting high schools and at Hastings College and will also be valid as gate admission to the Nebraska State Fair.

2019 Bill Marshall Classic

Grand Island Senior High

West Gym

Saturday, Aug. 24

10 a.m. — Grand Island vs. Elkhorn

11 a.m. — Millard South vs. Elkhorn

Noon — Grand Island vs. Elkhorn South

1 p.m. — Millard South vs. Elkhorn South

Grand Island Senior High

East Gym

Saturday, August 24

10 a.m. — Adams Central vs. Wood River

11 a.m. — Wood River vs. Sutton

Noon — Adams Central vs. Arcadia Loup City

1 p.m. — Arcadia-Loup City vs. Sutton

Grand Island Central Catholic

Gym 1

Saturday, August 24

10 a.m. — Grand Island CC vs. Columbus Lakeview

11 a.m. — Columbus Lakeview vs. Hastings

Noon — Ogallala vs. Grand Island CC

1 p.m. — Hastings vs. Ogallala

Grand Island Central Catholic

Gym 2

Saturday, August 24

10 a.m. — Summerland vs. Axtell

11 a.m. — Axtell vs. Schuyler

Noon — Summerland vs. Schuyler

Northwest High Gym 1

Saturday, Aug. 24

10 a.m. — Northwest vs. Hasting St. Cecelia

11 a.m. — Fremont. Vs. Northwest

Noon — Lincoln Lutheran. Vs. Fremont

1 p.m. — Hastings St. Cecelia vs. Lincoln Lutheran

Northwest High Gym 2

Saturday, Aug. 24

10 a.m. — Elgin Public-Pope John vs. Palmer

11 a.m. — Pender vs. Elgin Public-Pope John

Noon — Palmer vs. Pender

Heartland Lutheran

Friday, Aug. 23

2:30 p.m. — Heartland Lutheran vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

3:30 p.m. — Brady vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

4:30 p.m. — Heartland Lutheran vs. Brady

Heartland Lutheran

Saturday, Aug. 24

10 a.m. — Anselmo-Merna vs. Spalding Academy

11 a.m. — Mullen vs. Winside

Noon — Spalding Academy vs. Mullen

1 p.m. — Anselmo-Merna vs. Winside

Hastings College- Lynn Farrell Gymnasium

Friday, Aug. 23

1 p.m. — Bellevue University vs. Grand View University

5 p.m. — Grand View University vs. Eastern Oregon University

7 p.m. — Hastings College vs. Bellevue University

Saturday, Aug. 24

10 a.m. — Eastern Oregon University vs. Bellevue University

Noon — Hastings College vs. Grand View University

4 p.m. — Hastings College vs. Eastern Oregon University

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments