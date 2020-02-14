Jayden Byabato and Blake Leiting combined for 32 points off the bench as Grand Island Senior High snapped a long losing skid against Norfolk with a 73-45 homecourt victory over the Panthers Friday night.
Byabato scored 20 of his game-high 22 points in the second half and also had eight rebounds for the Class A No. 10-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Islanders. Leiting, who has been out of the starting lineup since breaking his right (shooting) hand on Jan. 21 against Hastings, added 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor.
With Grand Island leading 33-28 at halftime, Byabato scored 10 third-quarter points, helping his team pull ahead 56-41 after three quarters. The senior guard then scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter as Grand Island led 66-41 following an Isaac Traudt 3-pointer with 4:15 to play.
“Jayden was pretty timid in the first half and it was the first time all year that people had backed off of him,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “He wasn’t sure what to do and he settled for a couple of 3s, so we told him at halftime that he had to apply pressure to the defense if they weren’t going to guard him.
“He’s a very capable scorer and in that situation, he’s got to get to the rim.”
Byabato, who was 10 of 18 shooting from the floor, said he took Slough’s advice to heart.
“Coach Slough told me to quit settling for shots and start applying pressure to the defense,” Byabato said. “I saw some opportunities and just starting driving more and that’s what got me going in the second half.”
Traudt finished with 20 points on 7 of 10 shooting, including going 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Grand Island senior post player Them Koang added 11 points and six rebounds.
“Them and Isaac are such a big part of our team and we know people are going to double-team them,” Byabato said. “When that happens, other guys have got to step up and play a big part.
“Tonight, I was feeling good — I was on a roll out there. It definitely gives me a lot of confidence, going forward.”
The Islanders played arguably their best stretch of offensive basketball this season in the second half. Grand Island was 19 of 27 shooting (70.4%) in the final 16 minutes and shot 63.2 percent (31 of 49) overall.
“We just started playing free,” Byabato said. “When we can do that, it seems like everyone just starts executing well and everything turns out well.”
Grand Island recorded 20 assists on 31 field goals. Caleb Francl led the way with five assists, while Broc Douglass had four and Koang and Traudt chipped in three apiece.
“We talked at halftime about how teams are really starting to pack the paint on us and they’re not guarding guys,” Slough said. “Those guys have got to be aggressive when they do have the ball and then they’ve got to be cutters when Them and Isaac have the ball in their hands.
“I thought our guys did a really good job of basket-cutting off the ball and Them and Isaac did a good job of finding them.”
The win snapped Grand Island’s 15-game losing streak against the Panthers. The Islanders last beat Norfolk during the 2007-2008 season.
“Norfolk has a great program that has been very well-coached and is very well-coached now with Coach (Tony) Siske,” Slough said. “They just do a lot of things right and they’re never going to beat themselves. Even this year when they’re maybe a little short-handed, they still pose a very big challenge because they can spread you out and they can shoot it from all five spots.”
Kallan Herman scored 13 points and Cameron Eisenhauer finished with 10 points for Norfolk (7-13). The Panthers stayed close in the first half by going 10 of 14 from the free-throw line, but made just 1 of 7 shots from the floor in the fourth quarter.
Grand Island will now turn its attention to Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. meeting with Class C-2 No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic at the Heartland Events Center. It will be the first-ever meeting between the Islanders and Crusaders in boys basketball.
“We’ll be ready to go,” Slough said.
Grand Island 73, Norfolk 45
NORFOLK (7-13)
Dahren 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 2-2 3-4 8, Herman 5-10 1-2 13, Stelling 1-4 4-5 6, Eisenhauer 4-10 1-2 10, Heimes 1-1 5-7 7, Strand 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-1 0-1 0, Sellin 0-1 1-2 1, Vanderheiden 0-0 0-0 0, Brummond 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-31 15-23 45.
GRAND ISLAND (13-7)
Gustafson 1-2 0-0 2, Douglass 1-2 0-0 2, Francl 1-4 0-0 3, Traudt 7-10 3-4 20, Koang 5-6 1-1 11, Byabato 10-18 2-4 22, Leiting 5-5 0-2 10, Klemme 1-2 0-0 3, Keyes 0-0 0-0 0, Tjaden 0-0 0-0 0, Sextro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-49 6-11 73.
Norfolk 13 15 13 4—45
Grand Island 16 17 23 17—73
3-point goals—Norfolk 4-17 (Dahren 0-2, Wilson 1-1, Herman 2-7, Stelling 0-1, Eisenhauer 1-5, James 0-1), GI 5-12 (Gustafson 0-1, Douglass 0-1, Francl 1-3, Traudt 3-4, Byabato 0-2, Klemme 1-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Norfolk 16 (Stelling 3, Heimes 3), GI 29 (Byabato 8). Assists—Norfolk 4 (Strand 2), GI 20 (Francl 5). Turnovers—Norfolk 9, GI 7. Total fouls—Norfolk 17, GI 20. Technicals—None. A—NA.
GIRLS
Norfolk 64, Grand Island 21
Norfolk held Grand Island scoreless for 11:14 during a span that ranged from the second quarter into the third and used a 23-0 run to pull away for a 64-21 victory over the Islanders Friday night.
Grand Island trailed 18-11 after a basket by Lilly Reed with 6:20 to play in the second quarter. However, the Islanders didn’t score again until the 3:06 mark of the third quarter.
“We got a little impatient on offense and I think we settled a little bit on our shots,” Grand Island coach Scott Hirchert said. “We’ve told the girls from Day One that if you catch the ball in rhythm, I’m OK with a missed shot. But we also have to grow a little bit, too, and realize that if we’re not hitting, we need to work the offense and get some closer shots.
“I don’t want the kids to feel handcuffed — I want them to play free. It’s a learning process and we’re still trying to figure some things out.”
Erin Schwanebeck scored 16 points off the bench to lead Norfolk (13-8). Anden Baumann added 12 points and Hailey Kleinschmit had 10 points and six rebounds for the Panthers, who won their fourth straight game.
Ella McDonald and Reed scored six points apiece for Grand Island (2-17). The Islanders, who played without starting guard Abbi Maciejewski due to illness, shot 9 of 37 from the floor, including going 3 of 18 from 3-point range.
Norfolk 64, Grand Island 21
NORFOLK (13-8)
Brummond 2-4 0-2 4, Baumann 3-8 5-5 12, Strom 1-1 0-0 2, Hoffman 2-2 0-0 5, Kleinschmit 4-8 2-2 10, Kalin 1-1 1-4 3, Skiff 2-5 4-4 8, Schwanebeck 6-7 3-3 16, Privett 0-2 0-0 0, Sanchez 2-2 0-0 4, Gall 0-0 0-0 0, Hinrichs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-40 15-20 64.
GRAND ISLAND (2-17)
McDonald 2-9 0-0 6, Kelly 2-11 0-0 4, Reed 3-5 0-1 6, Hale 0-4 0-0 0, Barrientos 1-4 0-0 2, Hemingway 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 1-2 0-0 3, Rose 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 9-37 0-1 21.
Norfolk 19 16 16 13—64
Grand Island 7 4 7 3—21
3-point goal—Norfolk 3-12 (Brummond 0-1, Baumann 1-6, Hoffman 1-1, Kleinschmit 0-2, Schwanebeck 1-2), GI 3-18 (McDonald 2-9, Kelly 0-4, Hale 0-2, Barrientos 0-1, Hill 1-1, Rose 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Norfolk 31 (Kleinschmit 6), GI 18 (McDonald 5). Assists—Norfolk 11 (Brummond 3), GI 7 (Hale 4). Turnovers—Norfolk 5, GI 14. Total fouls—Norfolk 6, GI 16. Technicals—None. A—NA.
GISH Hall of Fame
Grand Island Senior High introduces the newest members of its athletics Hall of Fame Friday night during halftime of the Islanders’ boys basketball game against Norfolk.
A banquet honoring the inductees will be at Balz Banquet Hall, 213 N. Sycamore St. in Grand Island, at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20.
The 2020 inductees included:
Individuals—Alex Armes Tjaden, track and field; Gary Baldwin, wrestling; Megan Bartlett Brown, golf; Jeremy Buckner, track and field; Jana Frymire Flannigan, swimming; Cody Levinson, basketball; Kerry McDermott, tennis; Stacia Robertson, basketball; Randy Spiehs, baseball; R.D. Spiehs, baseball; Dusty Stamer, track and field; Erin Shonsey Murnan, tennis; Lucas Venegas, soccer; Elizabeth Wegner Busch, volleyball; Holly Yencer Rathman, track and field.
Team—1973 girls track and field, 1973 wrestling team.
Coach—Dave Vondra.
Contributor—Carroll (Bing) Ward.
